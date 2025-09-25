QX Global Group Appoints Ritesh Tamakhuwala as Chief Financial Officer

Ritesh Tamakhuwala Joins QX Global Group as CFO

In this role, Ritesh will be a key member of the executive leadership team, driving financial strategy, governance, and long-term growth for the organization.

DE, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- QX Global Group is pleased to announce that Ritesh Tamakhuwala has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Ritesh will report directly to the Group CEO, Pom Chakravarti, and be a key member of the executive leadership team, driving financial strategy, governance, and long-term growth for the organization.Ritesh is a seasoned finance leader with over 20 years of experience in business finance, P&L management, financial planning & analysis, complex commercial deal structuring, M&A diligence, and post-merger integrations. He began his career at Wipro in 2005, starting in Corporate Audit and transitioning into business finance across multiple business units. His most recent role there was as Head of Finance for Wipro’s UK & Ireland geography, where he managed a revenue base of approximately US$1.2 billion, led cost optimization, margin improvement, and supported business teams in complex negotiations and vendor/vendor, litigation, and compliance issues.Prior to joining QX, Ritesh served as CFO at Decimal Technologies. There, he led the financial and legal strategy, drove M&A and fundraising, including a successful angel round, supported strategic pricing and deal structuring, and implemented strong financial performance management processes.This appointment follows the planned transition of Snehal Patel, who will remain with QX until February 2026 to ensure a smooth handover. Snehal’s leadership has been instrumental in QX’s journey, guiding the company through the acquisition of Chazey Partners in 2022 and the Long Ridge investment in 2024.Pom Chakravarti, Group CEO, QX Global Group, said, “On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Snehal for his outstanding service to QX. His contributions over the past five years have left us with a stronger financial foundation and positioned us for continued growth. As Snehal transitions through the business over the coming months, we are grateful for his support and commitment. At the same time, I am delighted to welcome Ritesh, whose deep experience and proven leadership will be invaluable as we strengthen our financial governance and accelerate our global growth journey.”Ritesh holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce and is a Chartered Accountant. He resides in Delhi NCR with his wife Priyanka and their two sons, Tatya and Vibhay.About QX Global GroupQX Global Group is a leading global consulting, digital technologies, and Business Process Management (BPM) services company that partners with organizations to transform and optimize their business operations. With a global workforce of over 3,000 professionals across 21 offices in 12 countries, including six delivery centers in India and Mexico, QX Global Group delivers measurable outcomes for clients. By making businesses more profitable, efficient, and competitive, QX Global Group continues to lead the way in enabling business transformation worldwide.For media enquiries, contact:Vishal KuraniVP, Branding & CommunicationsQX Global GroupTel: +44 1756 703 258 / +1 551 307 5522Email: vishal.kurani@qxglobalgroup.com

