Michaelis Corporation Reports Surge in Water Restoration Calls Amid Rising Severe Weather and Flooding Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Indiana continues to face increasingly volatile weather, Michaelis Corporation, a leading Indianapolis-based restoration company, is responding to a sharp rise in water damage emergencies , particularly in flood-prone areas across Central and Southern Indiana.According to the National Weather Service, Indiana has already recorded 17 flash flood emergencies and more than 40 flood advisories in 2025—surpassing last year’s total by over 35%. Communities along the White River, Wabash River, and Ohio River have been especially impacted, with Indianapolis, Bloomington, Evansville, and Lafayette seeing significant water-related property damage.“Flooding is no longer just a spring or summer issue—we’re now seeing water damage from storm systems almost year-round. Our teams are working around the clock, especially in areas near FEMA-designated flood zones, where older drainage infrastructure simply can’t keep up with today’s weather patterns.”Indiana’s top flood-prone counties—Marion, Bartholomew, Hamilton, Vanderburgh, and Johnson—have seen a steep increase in basement flooding , sewer backups, and sump pump failures in 2025 alone. Many of these properties fall within FEMA Flood Zones A and AE, areas at high risk of flooding that often require immediate professional remediation to avoid mold, foundation damage, and long-term structural issues.Michaelis Corporation provides full-service water restoration solutions, including:24/7 emergency water extractionMoisture mapping and thermal imagingStructural drying and dehumidificationSanitization and mold remediationFull rebuild and reconstructionWith over 40 years of experience serving Indiana communities, Michaelis is known for its fast response, professional workmanship, and ability to handle both residential and commercial water loss scenarios.The company emphasizes that homeowners and business owners should act quickly following water intrusion—not only to reduce damage but also to comply with insurance policy timelines and prevent further contamination.Founded in Indianapolis in 1982, Michaelis Corporation is Indiana’s trusted leader in disaster recovery and restoration. Specializing in fire, water, storm, and mold damage, Michaelis serves residential, commercial, and government clients across the state with a commitment to safety, speed, and craftsmanship.

