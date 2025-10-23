Award-Winning Merino & Associates Nominated for Best of Georgia 2025

Attorney David C. Merino, founder of Merino & Associates, LLC and Best of Georgia Nominee Vote for Best of Georgia Nominee Merino & Associates, LLC Merino & Associates, LLC logo - Best of Georgia Nominee

Woodstock Law Firm Specializing in Estate Planning Builds on Best of Georgia 2024 Win; Daily Voting Open Through October 31

Our mission has always been to deliver client-centered service that provides both peace of mind and practical solutions” — David C. Merino

WOODSTOCK, GA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Merino & Associates, LLC, a leading real estate, business law and estate law has been nominated for the Best of Georgia 2025 Award in the Estate Planning Law Firms category by the Georgia Business Journal. The Woodstock-based firm is no stranger to recognition, having earned its first Best of Georgia win in 2024.

“Winning Best of Georgia in 2024 was an incredible milestone for our firm,” said David C. Merino, founder of Merino & Associates. “To be nominated again this year is both humbling and motivating. It reaffirms the trust our clients place in us and our ongoing commitment to helping families protect what matters most.”

The Best of Georgia Awards celebrate exceptional businesses across the state, with winners determined by public vote. Less than 10 percent of Georgia businesses receive a nomination, making the honor especially competitive in categories such as legal services.

Merino & Associates has earned respect statewide for its tailored approach to estate planning. Services include:

Estate Planning: Customized wills, trusts, and asset protection strategies.

Estate Administration: Guidance to navigate administration with clarity and care.

Simplified Process:A streamlined approach that is easy to understand.

With more than 20 years of experience, David C. Merino is licensed to practice law in Georgia and New York and admitted before the United States District and Bankruptcy Courts of the Northern District of Georgia and the Western District of New York. Attorneys Brittanie Rostamy McCormick and Vinny Merino are also integral members of the team.

“Our mission has always been to deliver client-centered service that provides both peace of mind and practical solutions,” Merino added. “We are grateful for this recognition and excited for the opportunity to continue serving our community.”

Voting for the Best of Georgia Awards is open through October 31, 2025. Supporters can cast a vote once per day here. For more information about Merino & Associates and its award-winning estate planning services, please visit www.merinoandassociates.com or call (770) 874-4600.

