Ormond Beach Business Owners Invited to 'Scale & Thrive 2026' with Stephanie Hines Coaching

Community-driven event to feature city leaders and help entrepreneurs align with local economic momentum and scale to success in 2026

This workshop connects those dots, showing exactly how to position your business to benefit from what's coming to our community.” — Stephanie Hines

ORMOND BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine sitting down with local civic leaders and an award-winning business and marketing coach who has helped thousands of entrepreneurs transform their companies - all in one afternoon, completely free.

Stephanie Hines Coaching & VIP Marketing will host "Scale & Thrive in 2026: Growth Strategies for Local Business Owners" on Nov. 19 with guest speakers Ormond Beach Mayor Jason Leslie and Economic Director Brian Rademacher. The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at the elegant 31 Supper Club, 31 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach.

The afternoon will combine city leadership insights with practical marketing strategies and AI tools designed to help small businesses capture opportunities in the growing local market. Seating is limited.

"Business owners keep telling me they hear about all the development happening in Flagler and surrounding communities, but they're not sure how it translates to growth for their own company," said Hines, who is celebrating 20 years of helping entrepreneurs scale their businesses to multimillion-dollar success and fulfillment. "This workshop connects those dots, showing exactly how to position your business to benefit from what's coming to our community."

What Makes This Workshop Different

Leslie and Rademacher will share insights into the city's small business support programs, upcoming economic initiatives, and the biggest opportunities they see for local entrepreneurs in 2026. Hines will show attendees how to turn those insights into action with a marketing plan built for 2026 success, including AI marketing tools that help small businesses compete effectively without enterprise-level budgets.

“My hope is that every business owner receives the information and resources needed to grow their enterprises and effectively serve the influx of new residents choosing to make this community their home,” said Leslie, a member of the Florida League of Mayors’ Mayors Mean Business initiative, which champions local economic vitality. “Florida is in a unique position - we have become a focal point for growth and opportunity, attracting individuals and young families from across the nation. For our local businesses, each new job created and every new investment made strengthens the very heart of our thriving community.”

All attendees will receive a complimentary Online Marketing Snapshot Report (a $297 value) and a comprehensive audit covering six key areas: SEO, online business listings, reputation management, social media presence, digital advertising effectiveness, and website performance. Attendees also receive a personalized, step-by-step roadmap showing exactly how to improve visibility and generate more leads in the local market, and a 2026 Marketing and Growth Plan with strategies aligned with the specific economic opportunities emerging in the community.

The workshop includes networking time with other growth-focused business owners, plus light charcuterie and beverages in 31 Supper Club's inviting atmosphere.

VIP Experience for Serious Growth

Entrepreneurs ready to invest in breakthrough growth can upgrade to the VIP Experience for $97 (over $800 in total value). VIPs receive professional videography services for a polished 30-second business spotlight video - ideal for social media marketing, websites, and digital campaigns. The package also includes a professional headshot or lifestyle photo for LinkedIn, press features, and marketing materials.

The VIP Business Growth Bundle features an editable 2026 Marketing Plan template, an AI Prompt Pack with 25 business and marketing prompts that save significant time each week, and a comprehensive Visibility Checklist to help businesses dominate local search results. VIP guests also enjoy complimentary valet parking.

Disclaimer: Mayor Jason Leslie and Economic Development Director Brian Rademacher are participating as guest speakers and are not endorsing, hosting, or sponsoring this event.

About Stephanie Hines Coaching & VIP Marketing

Stephanie Hines Coaching & VIP Marketing is a nationally recognized business coaching firm and digital marketing agency with offices in Flagler Beach, Florida, and Woodstock, Georgia. For more than 20 years, the company has empowered entrepreneurs to scale beyond six and seven figures, maximize profitability, and achieve freedom in both business and life. For more information or to schedule a complimentary strategy consultation, visit www.stephaniehines.com

