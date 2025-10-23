Submit Release
Mountain West Heating & Air Conditioning Urges Generator Maintenance Ahead of Winter Power Outages in Northwest Nevada

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With winter fast approaching and the threat of power outages increasing across Northern Nevada, Mountain West Heating & Air Conditioning is urging local homeowners to prioritize generator maintenance now—before the first major storm hits.

From blizzard conditions in the Sierras to high winds and aging rural infrastructure, Northwest Nevada has already experienced over 60 power outages this year, many of which left residents without electricity for hours or even days. While standby generators offer peace of mind during blackouts, failure to properly maintain these systems can result in equipment malfunction when they’re needed most.

“A generator that hasn’t been serviced is just as risky as not having one at all,” said a spokesperson for Mountain West Heating & Air Conditioning. “Winter outages can hit hard and fast in Northern Nevada, and routine maintenance is the only way to ensure your backup power system performs reliably when it counts.”

Mountain West provides comprehensive generator maintenance services, including:

Full diagnostic testing

Oil and filter changes

Battery and starter checks

Load testing

Fuel system inspection

Software/firmware updates

The company recommends annual generator maintenance at minimum—preferably in fall, when colder temperatures and early storms begin to arrive.

Generator maintenance is especially critical for homes that rely on:

Well pumps or sump pumps

Home oxygen or medical devices

Smart home security systems

Refrigeration for food or medication

Heating systems during freezing weather

Mountain West services a wide area throughout Washoe Valley, Reno, Carson City, Sparks, and Incline Village, offering both one-time inspections and annual maintenance plans to ensure year-round protection and peace of mind.

