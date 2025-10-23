Mountain West Heating & Air Conditioning to NW Nevada Homeowners: Prepare for Power Outages with Whole House Generators

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As weather events grow more extreme and power outages continue to rise across Northern Nevada, Mountain West Heating & Air Conditioning is advising homeowners to act now and prepare for winter with professionally installed whole house generators. Northwest Nevada experienced more than 60 reported power outages in 2024 alone, affecting over 100,000 residents in counties including Washoe, Carson City, and Douglas. The primary causes? A combination of high winds, snowstorms, wildfire-related shutdowns, and aging infrastructure in rural zones.According to the National Weather Service, Washoe Valley and surrounding areas face increasing weather volatility, including longer wildfire seasons, rapid temperature swings, and stronger winter storms. These unpredictable conditions place additional stress on the power grid—leaving families without heat, light, or critical home systems when it matters most.“Power outages aren’t just an occasional inconvenience anymore—they’re becoming the new normal,” said a spokesperson for Mountain West Heating & Air Conditioning. “A whole house generator provides immediate, automatic backup power to keep families safe, secure, and comfortable during these frequent interruptions.”Based in Washoe Valley, Mountain West Heating & Air Conditioning offers turnkey generator solutions, including expert system sizing, permitting, installation, and maintenance. Their team installs trusted, high-performance brands such as Generac and Kohler, ensuring that homes are protected year-round with seamless power transitions. Whole house generators are especially critical for homes that rely on:Well pumps or sump pumpsMedical refrigeration or equipmentSmart home security systemsRemote monitoring for second propertiesThe company warns that supply chain delays and limited contractor availability could slow down last-minute installations. Homeowners are encouraged to plan ahead and schedule consultations before winter weather sets in.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.