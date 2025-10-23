Women Elevating Women Honors 2025 Trailblazers – Celebrating Women Entrepreneurs and the Visionary Men Who Champion Them
The honorees were celebrated during W.E.W. Conference 2025: Steady, Steadfast, Stealth – a powerful gathering of women entrepreneurs, changemakers and allies united by a shared mission: helping women in business thrive.
In addition to spotlighting these groundbreaking women leaders, W.E.W. also honored its Visionary Men – champions who actively create spaces where women can lead, succeed and make a lasting impact. The awards luncheon featured an inspiring fireside chat with past honoree Diedre Windsor of Windsor Group LLC, along with Denielle Finkelstein and Thyme Sullivan, co-CEOs of UNICORN, who shared their journeys of leadership and collaboration.
“These remarkable leaders are revolutionizing their industries and uplifting communities,” said Betty J. Hines, CEO and founder of Women Elevating Women. “Their courage, collaboration and commitment continue to inspire the next generation of women in business to dream bigger and aim higher.”
The 2025 Pillar Award honorees include:
Collaborate
California
• Shanna Diep, founder and CEO of Strategic Logistics & Defense Services, LLC
New York
• Camille Burns, CEO of Women Presidents Organization
• Dr. Cindy Pace, vice president of MetLife
Pennsylvania
• Beth Pomper, director of Pomper International Sales & Marketing LLC
Washington, D.C.
• Dr. Sheetal Singh, founder of OTI Advisors
Communicate
Illinois
• Wynona Redmond, president of Wyn-Win Communications Inc.
Michigan
• Dr. Pam Perry, founder of Pam Perry PR
Texas
• Rachel Strauss, founder/CEO of PBM Princess LLC
Washington, D.C.
• Michele Lopez, fashion designer, Michele Lopez Designs
• Dr. Marcea Burnette Whitaker, CEO of In Full Bloom Health and Life Coaching
Connect
Canada
• Cynthia Dorrington, president of Vale & Associates Human Resource Management & Consulting, Inc.
Illinois
• Dorri McWhorter, president & CEO of the Executives’ Club of Chicago
New York
• Joyce Johnson, chairman and chief investment officer of Pacific Gate Capital Management, LLC
North Carolina
• Dr. Theresa A. Moseley, owner/CEO of TAM Creating Ambassadors of Peace LLC
Virginia
• Erika Baez-Grimes, senior certified mergers & acquisitions professional at Transworld Business Advisors of Richmond VA
Courage
Canada
• Sheri Griffiths, senior vice president of BMO Commercial Bank
Georgia
• Ruth Jacks, retired EVP of Wells Fargo
Massachusetts
• Denielle Finkelstein, co-CEO of UNICORN
• Thyme Sullivan, co-CEO of UNICORN
Pennsylvania
• Shireeta Benjamin-Cosom, CEO of We C.A.R.E. Home Health Agency LLC
Cultivate
Canada
• Andrea Robinson, founder, president & CEO Robinson Global Management Inc
Maryland
• Dr. Thelma Ezeonu, CEO of Zybs Medical Group
• Shilda Frost LaBule, founder of Second Family, Inc.
Pennsylvania
• Kimberly S. Reed, CDE, The Corporatepreneur ™ of Chief Transformational Office, Reed Development Group
Washington, D.C.
• Corinne Goble, CEO of Association of Women’s Business Centers
W.E.W. Visionary Men
California
• Eric Kelly, founder & chairman of Bridge 2 Technologies
Canada
• Deryck Greer, founder of Sovereign Artificial Intelligence
Georgia
• Curley Dossman Jr., president of Georgia Pacific Foundation
Illinois
• Dr. Larry Ivory, president/CEO of Illinois Black Chamber of Commerce
• Pastor Michael Neal, founder of Glorious-Light Church
Maryland
• Dr. George “Jay” Veith, former Army captain & author
• Michael Lopez, COO of Premier Enterprise Solutions
Minnesota
• Judge Dominick Mathews, District Court Judge, 4th Judicial District
New York
• Fred Royall III, managing director of JPMorganChase
North Carolina
• Tercel Walker, key principal of TDW Enterprises LLC
Virginia
• Rick Pina, chairman & founder of RIP Ministries/Dominican Republic, Inspired Solutions Inc.
Virgin Islands
• Major-General Kodjo S. Knox-Limbacker, 15th Adjutant General/Commander of Virgin Island Army & Air National Guard
This year’s awards celebration was made possible in part through the generous support of Windsor Group LLC.
With over 40 years of business experience, strategic consultant Betty J. Hines has guided leaders in turning challenges into opportunities through collaboration and innovation. In 2018, she founded Women Elevating Women to create a space where multicultural women business owners and executives could connect, share strategies and elevate one another. To learn more about Women Elevating Women and the 2025 honorees, visit wewcrew.com.
