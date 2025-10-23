Women Elevating Women Honors 2025 Trailblazers – Celebrating Women Entrepreneurs and the Visionary Men Who Champion Them

Logo for Women Elevating Women

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women Elevating Women (W.E.W.) is proud to announce the recipients of its 2025 Pillar Awards, honoring an extraordinary group of women entrepreneurs and the visionary men who champion them. These trailblazers are redefining leadership, breaking barriers, lifting others and paving the way for greater opportunities across business industries.The honorees were celebrated during W.E.W. Conference 2025: Steady, Steadfast, Stealth – a powerful gathering of women entrepreneurs, changemakers and allies united by a shared mission: helping women in business thrive.In addition to spotlighting these groundbreaking women leaders, W.E.W. also honored its Visionary Men – champions who actively create spaces where women can lead, succeed and make a lasting impact. The awards luncheon featured an inspiring fireside chat with past honoree Diedre Windsor of Windsor Group LLC , along with Denielle Finkelstein and Thyme Sullivan, co-CEOs of UNICORN, who shared their journeys of leadership and collaboration.“These remarkable leaders are revolutionizing their industries and uplifting communities,” said Betty J. Hines , CEO and founder of Women Elevating Women. “Their courage, collaboration and commitment continue to inspire the next generation of women in business to dream bigger and aim higher.”The 2025 Pillar Award honorees include:CollaborateCalifornia• Shanna Diep, founder and CEO of Strategic Logistics & Defense Services, LLCNew York• Camille Burns, CEO of Women Presidents Organization• Dr. Cindy Pace, vice president of MetLifePennsylvania• Beth Pomper, director of Pomper International Sales & Marketing LLCWashington, D.C.• Dr. Sheetal Singh, founder of OTI AdvisorsCommunicateIllinois• Wynona Redmond, president of Wyn-Win Communications Inc.Michigan• Dr. Pam Perry, founder of Pam Perry PRTexas• Rachel Strauss, founder/CEO of PBM Princess LLCWashington, D.C.• Michele Lopez, fashion designer, Michele Lopez Designs• Dr. Marcea Burnette Whitaker, CEO of In Full Bloom Health and Life CoachingConnectCanada• Cynthia Dorrington, president of Vale & Associates Human Resource Management & Consulting, Inc.Illinois• Dorri McWhorter, president & CEO of the Executives’ Club of ChicagoNew York• Joyce Johnson, chairman and chief investment officer of Pacific Gate Capital Management, LLCNorth Carolina• Dr. Theresa A. Moseley, owner/CEO of TAM Creating Ambassadors of Peace LLCVirginia• Erika Baez-Grimes, senior certified mergers & acquisitions professional at Transworld Business Advisors of Richmond VACourageCanada• Sheri Griffiths, senior vice president of BMO Commercial BankGeorgia• Ruth Jacks, retired EVP of Wells FargoMassachusetts• Denielle Finkelstein, co-CEO of UNICORN• Thyme Sullivan, co-CEO of UNICORNPennsylvania• Shireeta Benjamin-Cosom, CEO of We C.A.R.E. Home Health Agency LLCCultivateCanada• Andrea Robinson, founder, president & CEO Robinson Global Management IncMaryland• Dr. Thelma Ezeonu, CEO of Zybs Medical Group• Shilda Frost LaBule, founder of Second Family, Inc.Pennsylvania• Kimberly S. Reed, CDE, The Corporatepreneur ™ of Chief Transformational Office, Reed Development GroupWashington, D.C.• Corinne Goble, CEO of Association of Women’s Business CentersW.E.W. Visionary MenCalifornia• Eric Kelly, founder & chairman of Bridge 2 TechnologiesCanada• Deryck Greer, founder of Sovereign Artificial IntelligenceGeorgia• Curley Dossman Jr., president of Georgia Pacific FoundationIllinois• Dr. Larry Ivory, president/CEO of Illinois Black Chamber of Commerce• Pastor Michael Neal, founder of Glorious-Light ChurchMaryland• Dr. George “Jay” Veith, former Army captain & author• Michael Lopez, COO of Premier Enterprise SolutionsMinnesota• Judge Dominick Mathews, District Court Judge, 4th Judicial DistrictNew York• Fred Royall III, managing director of JPMorganChaseNorth Carolina• Tercel Walker, key principal of TDW Enterprises LLCVirginia• Rick Pina, chairman & founder of RIP Ministries/Dominican Republic, Inspired Solutions Inc.Virgin Islands• Major-General Kodjo S. Knox-Limbacker, 15th Adjutant General/Commander of Virgin Island Army & Air National GuardThis year’s awards celebration was made possible in part through the generous support of Windsor Group LLC.With over 40 years of business experience, strategic consultant Betty J. Hines has guided leaders in turning challenges into opportunities through collaboration and innovation. In 2018, she founded Women Elevating Women to create a space where multicultural women business owners and executives could connect, share strategies and elevate one another. To learn more about Women Elevating Women and the 2025 honorees, visit wewcrew.com.# # #

