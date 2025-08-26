Crowned Grace International and Partners Awarded Coveted Spot on GSA’s OASIS+ Contract Vehicle

Together, this team represents a powerful coalition of mission-focused, tech-savvy and customer-centric firms ready to tackle today’s most complex government challenges.” — Dr. Stephanie A. Parson

LANHAM, MD, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crowned Grace Inc. dba Crowned Grace International (CGINTL), a trusted name in delivering strategic, mission-driven solutions to the federal government and private sector, has been awarded a position on four General Services Administration’s (GSA) highly anticipated OASIS+ contract vehicles. These prestigious wins not only cement CGINTL’s role as a leader in federal contracting, but also signal a more streamlined acquisition experience for federal and private sector agencies utilizing GSA vehicles to secure top-tier service partners.OASIS+ – short for One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus – is GSA’s next-generation government-wide acquisition contract designed to simplify how agencies procure complex professional and mission-support services. Through OASIS+, agencies gain quicker, easier access to high-performing companies like Crowned Grace International – without additional offer and acceptance steps – making the procurement process more agile and efficient.“We’re honored to be selected for OASIS+ SB, OASIS+ WOSB, OASIS+ 8(a) and OASIS+ SDVOSB,” said Dr. Stephanie A. Parson, president of Crowned Grace International. “These awards are a direct reflection of our decades-long commitment to excellence, innovation and impact across the federal landscape. It allows us to continue our mission of helping agencies deliver smarter, faster and with greater confidence.”As a service-disabled veteran- and woman-owned small business, Crowned Grace International brings both credibility and a proven track record to this contract. Since 2003, CGINTL has supported over 12,000 federal employees and service members across 13 military commands and seven federal agencies, while also enabling large businesses to deliver top-tier information technology (IT) solutions.From organizational development, organizational change management, program management, procurement services and staff augmentation to IT support services, CGINTL helps clients align strategy with results.Teaming Up for Greater ImpactCrowned Grace International has also joined forces with a select group of industry-leading teaming partners to expand its capabilities under OASIS+. They include:• App Maisters ( https://www.appmaisters.com/ ) – Since 2014, App Maisters Inc. has been helping government agencies, universities and businesses of all sizes use technology to work smarter. Based in Houston, Texas, and certified under SBA 8(a), Texas HUB, ISO 9001 and ISO 27001, App Maisters delivers secure, scalable solutions across mobile apps, cloud platforms, AI/ML, cybersecurity and web development. It also provides staff support and project management to keep complex initiatives running smoothly. With 500+ successful projects nationwide, App Maisters is well-equipped to deliver compliant, innovative solutions through the OASIS+ contract for both government and commercial clients.• BTL Technologies ( https://btltech.com/ ) – Headquartered in San Antonio, with additional locations in Alabama and Washington, D.C., BTL Technologies has delivered reliable IT, workforce and cybersecurity solutions to the federal government since 2006. With a strong performance history, BTL understands the unique demands of defense and civilian agencies and consistently brings the right people and technology to get the job done even in complex government environments – making them a standout OASIS+ teaming partner.• FusionPoint ( https://www.fusionpoint-inc.com/ ) – This Largo, Maryland-based company has been delivering high-impact professional services solutions, administrative support services and document conversion services since 2007. With over 60 years of combined leadership experience, FusionPoint knows how to tackle tough problems for federal agencies – and get results. The company excels in professional services staff augmentation, information management and technical support for federal and private-sector clients. Its reputation for trust, precision and timely delivery – along with its innovative and flexible approach – makes FusionPoint a highly capable and responsive OASIS+ teaming partner.• Page Global Technologies ( https://pageglobal.com/ ) – As a trusted solutions provider since 1991 with locations in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia, Page Global Technologies specializes in enterprise printing systems, digital technology maintenance, IT service innovation, facilities management and data capture. The company excels in improving workflow capability and creating lasting value for small and large businesses alike. Page Global Technologies brings decades of hands-on government experience and a reputation for dependable, scalable solutions and technical expertise that strengthen the OASIS+ contract’s ability to deliver high-quality, tech-ended services.“Together, this team represents a powerful coalition of mission-focused, tech-savvy and customer-centric firms ready to tackle today’s most complex government challenges,” Dr. Parson added.Why This Matters for Federal BuyersFor federal contracting officers and agency leaders, OASIS+ is more than just a new contract – it’s a smarter way to acquire the services they need. With fewer procurement hurdles and faster timelines, agencies can connect directly with pre-vetted firms that have a demonstrated record of performance and compliance. OASIS+ also supports the federal government’s push toward best-in-class, centralized purchasing, reducing duplication and driving greater value for taxpayer dollars.“In an era where government agencies are being asked to do more with less, this contract changes the game,” said Dr. Parson. “It makes working with trusted partners like us easier than ever – whether it’s for mission-critical IT, leadership development or acquisition support.”With the Department of Homeland Security and other major agencies expected to lean heavily on OASIS+ over the coming years, Crowned Grace International and its partners are well-positioned to support a broad spectrum of federal needs – quickly, efficiently and effectively.About Crowned Grace InternationalHeadquartered just outside Washington, D.C., Crowned Grace International (CGINTL) is a service-disabled veteran- and woman-owned small business providing strategic solutions in organizational development, program management, IT support and mission services. CGINTL has earned ISO 9001 certification and a long-standing reputation for helping public and private sector clients across the U.S., Mexico and Brazil reach their goals through customized, results-oriented approaches. To learn more or to do business with Crowned Grace International through OASIS+, call 240-454-3624, visit CrownedGrace.com or email Info@CrownedGrace.com.# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.