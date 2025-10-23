Splash Plumbing Highlights the Vital Role of Professional Plumbing Inspections for Property Managers

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Southern California’s high-demand rental and real estate market, preventative plumbing care is no longer optional—it’s essential. Anaheim-based Splash Plumbing , a trusted commercial and residential plumbing provider, is urging property managers to schedule regular plumbing inspections to avoid costly emergencies and ensure regulatory compliance.From multi-unit apartment complexes to commercial buildings, property managers juggle a wide array of responsibilities. But hidden plumbing issues—like slow leaks, corroded pipes, or failing water heaters—can silently rack up thousands in damage before any signs appear.“Too often, plumbing problems stay out of sight until they spiral into tenant complaints, property damage, and emergency repairs,” said a spokesperson for Splash Plumbing. “Our inspections help property managers identify and address issues before they become disruptive and expensive.”Splash Plumbing specializes in working directly with property management companies throughout Orange County. Their certified technicians conduct detailed inspections of supply lines, sewer systems, water pressure, and fixture integrity—backed by transparent reporting and actionable recommendations.The company emphasizes that routine inspections can cut long-term plumbing costs by up to 40% by reducing emergency calls, prolonging fixture life, and ensuring early code compliance.As infrastructure in older Anaheim buildings ages, Splash Plumbing notes a spike in calls related to slab leaks, outdated water heaters, and sewer line backups—all of which could have been mitigated with a proactive inspection schedule.Whether managing a single property or an entire portfolio, Splash Plumbing provides tailored plumbing maintenance plans , fast service turnarounds, and reliable communication—making them a trusted partner in Southern California property care.

