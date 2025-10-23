Michaelis Corporation Urges Professional Storm Damage Restoration as Indiana Tornadoes Surge in 2025

As Indiana faces an unprecedented rise in tornado activity, Michaelis Corporation, is calling attention to the need for professional storm damage restoration.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Indiana faces an unprecedented rise in tornado activity, Michaelis Corporation, a trusted leader in restoration services since 1982, is calling attention to the essential need for professional storm damage restoration.On average, Indiana experiences 22 tornadoes per year. However, 2025 has already seen more than double that figure, putting thousands of homes, businesses, and lives at risk. Michaelis Corporation has responded to a sharp increase in emergency calls, showcasing the urgency of expert assistance in the aftermath of natural disasters.“When disaster strikes, fast action is crucial—but so is experience,” said Jesse Lockerbie, Vice President of Operations at Michaelis Corporation. “Improper cleanup or structural repair can lead to long-term safety issues and financial burdens. Our team ensures that families and property owners can rebuild safely and confidently.”Michaelis Corporation specializes in comprehensive storm damage response—including emergency board-ups, water extraction, structural drying, mold remediation, and full-scale reconstruction. The company’s rapid-response teams are available 24/7 across Indiana, providing peace of mind during some of the state’s most volatile weather events.Homeowners and businesses affected by storm damage are encouraged to document the damage and reach out to a certified restoration company immediately to avoid secondary issues like mold growth, electrical hazards, or weakened foundations.As severe weather events become more frequent and intense, Michaelis Corporation remains committed to protecting Indiana communities with professional, dependable restoration services.Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, Michaelis Corporation is a full-service restoration and construction company with over four decades of experience. Specializing in fire, water, storm, and mold damage, Michaelis is a trusted partner in helping property owners recover and rebuild after disaster strikes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.