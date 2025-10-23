EGLE takes part in event honoring Green Ribbon Schools awardee for environmental efforts

Staff from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), joined officials from the Michigan departments of Education (MDE) and Health and Human Services in Bloomfield Hills last week to recognize the environmental accomplishments of West Maple Elementary part of Birmingham Public Schools.

Earlier this year, the MDE announced that the school – along with the Lansing School District – were being honored with 2025 Michigan Green Ribbon Schools awards for their environmental efforts.

The award honors schools, districts, early learning centers, and post secondary institutions for reducing environmental impact and costs, improving health and wellness, and offering effective environmental sustainability education. The 2025 highlights report illustrates the accomplishments of the two honorees in these areas.

West Maple Elementary is empowering students to become environmental stewards through immersive outdoor education and sustainability-focused programs. From gardening with parent volunteers to support the Empty Bowls hunger relief project, to monthly school Green Team meetings featuring guest speakers from DTE Energy and Selfridge Air National Guard Base, students explore real-world solutions to climate challenges.

“We’re proud of our Michigan Green Ribbon School honorees, who demonstrate a commitment to sustainability, environmental education, and healthy living,” said Eileen Boekestein, EGLE’s environmental education manager, at the event. “These schools showcase their progress and dedication through a competitive application and review process as they make a positive difference in their communities and beyond.”

EGLE recognized the Lansing School District at the MI Student Sustainability Summit earlier this year. The school district is integrating sustainability in the area of STEM education. to prepare students for green careers. Through a citywide coalition grant, its Urban Forestry initiative offers paid internships, forestry courses at Lansing Tech, and a middle school forestry camp at Ebersole Environmental Education Center. Students engage in tree planting projects that improve air quality, reduce urban heat, and enhance stormwater management—gaining hands-on experience while improving their community.