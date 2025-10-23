Absolute Digital Expands Senior SEO Team Amid Surge in Demand

Leading digital marketing agency Absolute Digital Media has announced the appointment of two new Senior SEO Managers, Romolo Lerza and Kofi Agyemang.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading digital marketing agency Absolute Digital Media has announced the appointment of two new Senior SEO Managers, Romolo Lerza and Kofi Agyemang, in just the past two months, reflecting the agency’s sharp growth and heightened demand for its advanced SEO services.

This strategic talent expansion coincides with five new industry award nominations in recent weeks and a string of wins earlier in the year, bringing the agency’s lifetime tally close to 200 accolades over 17 years. Absolute Digital Media are now one for the most celebrated SEO companies with more awards than any other agency in the country.

“We’re investing in senior talent because clients are demanding next-level SEO and geo-strategies,” said Ben Austin, Founder & CEO of Absolute Digital Media. “Romolo and Kofi bring the expertise to scale our operations while keeping us at the sharp end of performance.”

Romolo Lerza joins as Senior SEO Manager with more than a decade of experience, leading SEO strategies for over 40 global businesses. He holds a BEng (Hons) in Electronic and Communication Engineering and is BrightEdge-certified, a rare technical and domain-expert mix that aligns with our advanced service offering.

Kofi Agyemang comes on board as Senior SEO Manager focused on technical and enterprise SEO systems. While publicly less profiled than Romolo, his background includes senior roles in technical SEO within the UK marketplace and entrepreneurial leadership roles.

Together, they strengthen our senior bench as we scale international campaigns across eCommerce, finance, iGaming and tech.

Operating from hubs in London and Dubai, Absolute Digital Media delivers integrated SEO, PPC, and LLM optimisation. With more senior hires now reinforcing the offer, the agency is ramping both depth (technical SEO, geo-targeting, international roll-outs) and scale (enterprise clients, global footprints).

In the last few weeks alone:

5 new award nominations (adding to a string of wins earlier this year)

Nearly 200 awards gathered over 17 years of operation

Two senior hires to meet demand and capacity requirements

“Our trophy cabinet isn’t just symbolic, it underlines the repeatable output, the discipline and the team culture we bring,” added Austin. “As we scale, we’re doubling down on that standard.”

About Absolute Digital Media

Founded in 2008 by Ben Austin, Absolute Digital Media is a full-service digital marketing agency with dual headquarters in London and Dubai. With a specialty in SEO, PPC, and LLM agronomy, the agency partners with fast-growing and enterprise brands to deliver measurable, sustainable growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.