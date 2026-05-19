Kat Black Completes Full Renovation and Interior Design of Private Residence at Golf Place, Dubai Hills

The Dubai-based luxury interior design studio delivers a fully reimagined home inside the Emirates' most coveted golf community.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kat Black, the Dubai luxury interior design house known for its refined residential work across the city's most prestigious communities, has completed a full renovation and interior design project at Golf Place within Dubai Hills Golf Club. The project saw the studio take a recently acquired villa from shell to fully styled family home, handling every layer of the transformation in-house from spatial planning and joinery through to soft furnishings, art curation and final styling.

Golf Place sits at the heart of Dubai Hills Estate, with direct frontage onto the championship golf course and a buyer profile dominated by international executives and family offices relocating to the Emirate. Demand for turnkey design in the community has tightened sharply over the past eighteen months as more owners look to differentiate their homes beyond developer specification.

The completed residence blends a warm, layered material palette with the clean architectural lines the community is known for. Natural stone, hand-finished timber and bespoke metalwork run through the principal rooms, while the brief called for a home that felt residential rather than show-home, somewhere a family lives, entertains and grows into rather than a space styled for the camera.

Speaking on the completion, Khalil, Founder of Kat Black Interiors, said:

“Golf Place attracts a very specific kind of client. They've usually lived between several cities, they know what good looks like, and they want a home that reflects how they actually live rather than a copy of what's already in the neighbourhood. Our job is to take that brief and execute it without compromise, from the first wall coming down to the last cushion going in. This project is exactly the kind of work we are known for in Dubai.”

The studio offers a fully managed service covering renovation, interior architecture, furniture sourcing, custom joinery and styling, working across Dubai Hills, Emirates Hills, Palm Jumeirah, District One and Jumeirah Bay Island. Recent enquiries have come predominantly from owners in Golf Place, Parkway Vistas and Fairway Vistas, as well as the Majestic Villas, alongside a growing pipeline of new-build handovers in the wider Dubai Hills masterplan.

With the Golf Place project now complete, Kat Black is taking on a limited number of full-home commissions for the remainder of 2026, with a typical project lifecycle of three to six from brief to handover.

Kat Black is a Dubai-based luxury interior design studio specialising in full-service residential renovation and interior architecture across the UAE's most established communities. The studio works on a small number of full-home commissions each year, offering an end-to-end service from initial concept through to final styling. More information is available at katblackuae.com.

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