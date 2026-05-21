Absolute Digital Media Wins Best Use of Search — B2C (PPC): At the European Search Awards 2026

Agency recognised for its work with luxury wellness brand The Swallow Co on the “Elevating Premium Wellness” campaign.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Absolute Digital Media has been named winner of Best Use of Search — B2C (PPC): At the European Search Awards 2026, announced at the awards ceremony last night. The agency took the category for “Elevating Premium Wellness”, a PPC campaign delivered with luxury wellness brand The Swallow Co.

The European Search Awards recognise the leading digital marketing, SEO and paid media work across Europe, with a competitive shortlist drawn from agencies and in-house teams in every major market on the continent.

The campaign was built around sustained, scalable customer acquisition for The Swallow Co, combining ambitious PPC implementation with conversion rate optimisation backed by heatmaps, UX behaviour reporting and live performance dashboards. Short-term activity was deliberately framed inside a longer-term build, giving the brand a foundation for compounding returns rather than a single-quarter spike.

JUDGES’ COMMENT

“A solid PPC campaign with clear ambition around sustained, scalable customer acquisition and a long-term build approach. The implementation shows innovative thinking, using heatmaps, UX behaviour reports and dashboards. The strategic framing of short-term activity supporting a broader vision suggests positive indications on future results.”

Ben Austin, Founder and CEO of Absolute Digital Media, said:

“Winning Best Use of Search at the European Search Awards is a strong vote of confidence in how we approach paid media. The work with The Swallow Co was never about chasing easy wins. It was a deliberate build, designed around sustainable acquisition economics and a brand that demanded a more considered approach. The judges have recognised exactly what we set out to do. Credit to our paid media team and to The Swallow Co for backing the long-term plan.”

The win adds to a growing list of recognitions for Absolute Digital Media in 2026, following the agency’s recent success at the UK Paid Media Awards. The agency holds more than 175 industry awards across SEO, paid media, content and integrated search, and continues to focus on regulated and high-consideration sectors where commercial outcomes are the primary measure.



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