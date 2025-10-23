New Haven Barracks / DUI - Drug #1

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE               

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 25B5004659

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 10/22/2025 at 2350 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 / Dakin Road

TOWN/STATE: Ferrisburgh, Vermont

 

VIOLATIONS: DUI – Drug #1

 

ACCUSED: Timothy J. Ely II

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On October 22, 2025, at approximately 2350 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after multiple observed motor vehicle violations on US Route 7 near the intersection with Dakin Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. The operator was identified as Timothy J. Ely II (43) of Burlington, Vermont. While speaking to Ely, Troopers observed indicators of impairment.

 

Ely was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI – Drug and transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Ely was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on December 29, 2025, at 1230 hours.      

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/29/2025 at 1230 hours          

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

