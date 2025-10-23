Insurance Authority Launches "ingate" Platform for the Global Insurance Conference and Exhibition

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Insurance Authority has launched a new digital platform called "ingate" to allow interested participants to register for the Global Insurance Conference and Exhibition. The Authority is hosting the event in Diriyah, Riyadh, from November 10-12.The platform at https://www.ingate-global.com has already attracted strong interest from specialists representing local and international organizations focused on the insurance sector and its future development.Eng. Naji Al-Tamimi, CEO of the Insurance Authority, expressed his appreciation for the strong response, describing it as a clear reflection of the growing local and international confidence in Saudi Arabia’s insurance sector and the global significance of the conference, the first event of its kind in the Kingdom’s insurance history.Al-Tamimi said he is optimistic the conference will achieve the Authority's ambitious objectives, which include aligning the insurance sector with Saudi Vision 2030 and national priorities, and fostering collaboration between government, private sector, and international stakeholders.The conference will identify gaps in local and global insurance markets and create strategies to turn these challenges into opportunities. It also aims to raise public awareness about insurance benefits, helping to increase insurance penetration, which currently stands at 2.59% of non-oil GDP based on 2024 market data. The event will support sustainable growth through innovation, financial sustainability, and expansion of insurance programs, particularly protection and savings insurance, which represents only 10% of the Saudi market but offers significant growth potential.The Insurance Authority is currently finalizing the conference agenda and exhibition sponsorship opportunities. The accompanying exhibition will give national companies a platform to showcase digital solutions and innovative services powered by technology and artificial intelligence to enhance customer experience.The Global Insurance Conference and Exhibition will feature discussions on the future of insurance through more than 40 dialogue sessions, workshops, and events with 100 speakers and over 150 local and international organizations. The 15,000-square-meter exhibition is expected to attract more than 7,000 visitors over the three-day event.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.