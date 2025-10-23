EXANTE releases economic insight report at CIBA-KPMG Conference ‘Winners and Losers in a Changing World’

The world isn’t deglobalising, it’s rewiring. Investors who stay agile and diversified will adapt best.”” — Dr. Renée Friedman

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global prime broker EXANTE today unveiled its latest Economic Insight Report, "Winners and Losers in a Changing World: Trade, Currencies and Capital Markets", at the EXANTE-CIBA-KPMG Conference in Limassol. Authored by Dr. Renée Friedman, Global Head of Research at EXANTE, the report explores how shifting trade patterns, fiscal imbalances and evolving capital markets are reshaping the global investment landscape in 2025.Despite tariffs, slowing growth, and mounting debt, Dr. Friedman finds markets and earnings have shown “surprising resilience”, though rising fiscal stress now poses the greater risk to stability.“This year has tested investors’ nerves,” said Dr. Friedman. “Our new report highlights that while trade and growth have held up better than expected, mounting debt and fiscal burdens are emerging as the real risks to stability. The world isn’t deglobalising, it’s rewiring. Investors who stay agile and diversified will adapt best.”The report examines key global trends:- Trade resilience: Global merchandise trade has recovered faster than expected, driven by re-routed supply chains and strong demand for AI-related products.- US fiscal strains: Deficits remain near record highs despite tariff income; debt servicing costs are now the fastest-rising budget item.- Europe’s crossroads: The euro’s strength and structural rigidities are weighing on exports and growth, but low valuations create selective openings.- Currency shifts: The US dollar has softened but remains the world’s reserve anchor, with no near-term substitute in sight.- Market concentration: The AI boom still dominates equities, even as bond markets flash concern over debt and inflation.Hosted with the Cyprus International Businesses Association (CIBA) and KPMG, the conference brings together policymakers, investors and business leaders to discuss how geopolitics, technology and fiscal policy are reshaping global markets.In parallel with the report launch, on the eve of its 15-year anniversary, EXANTE reaffirmed its commitment to Cyprus, announcing the planting of 500 trees through YouReforest Cyprus to help restore forest areas damaged by recent wildfires.“Cyprus has been at the heart of EXANTE’s story from the very beginning,” said Kirill Korneychuk, EXANTE’s Executive Director and Vice-President of CIBA. “It’s a strategic base for our business and a home to many of our people and clients. Supporting reforestation after the devastating wildfires is our way of giving back to the island that supports so much of our success.”EXANTE’s "Winners and Losers in a Changing World" offers a forward-looking perspective for institutional and professional investors navigating volatility, inflation and shifting trade patterns in 2025 and beyond.The full report is available here: links.exante.technology/qAxmnwAbout EXANTEEXANTE is a leading global prime broker offering access to 50+ markets, eight asset classes and more than one million instruments from a single multi-currency account. Its proprietary platform combines advanced trading tools, analytics, and a resilient infrastructure to support institutions, professional investors, high-net worth clients and partners worldwide.Media Contact: Julia Chapman jch@exante.eu

