Artificial Intelligence (AI) Target Classification Edge Box Market Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers & Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Target Classification Edge Box Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends & Forecast By 2034

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Target Classification Edge Box Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size of the artificial intelligence (AI) target classification edge box has experienced a substantial increase in recent years. Its growth is expected to surge from $2.08 billion in 2024 to $2.56 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.0%. The past growth of this market can be traced back to needs such as real-time data processing and lowering latency rates. Additionally, factors such as the increasing adoption of industrial automation, the escalating concerns regarding security, and the scaling of distributed analytics have also proved to be major contributors.

The market size for the artificial intelligence (AI) target classification edge box is anticipated to experience a sharp increase in the upcoming years, with a projected value of $5.78 billion in 2029 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7%. The expansion predicted for this forecast period is driven by factors such as the development of self-driving cars, proliferation of smart city initiatives, increased edge operations in the retail sector, emphasis on adherence to data privacy regulations, and a surge in usage within healthcare procedures. Key trends for this forecasting period include the downsizing of edge devices, the prioritization of energy efficiency, the development of application-specific edge solutions, a preference for on-site analytics, and an expanding open-source ecosystem.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Target Classification Edge Box Market?

The surge in the usage of Internet of Things (IoT) devices is predicted to fuel the expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI) target classification edge box market in the future. IoT devices are interconnected physical appliances with embedded sensors, software, and connectivity, allowing them to gather and share data via the internet. This significant rise in the deployment of IoT devices is a result of digital transformation strategies adopted by organizations, which aim to interconnect physical assets, automate operations, and facilitate data-informed decision-making processes. The AI target classification edge box, in turn, bolsters IoT devices by facilitating instantaneous data processing, effective use of bandwidth, quick decision-making, and secure local analytics, thus improving connectivity, scalability, and intelligent automation within distributed networks. To illustrate, according to BuildOps Inc., a U.S.-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) firm, in February 2023, there was a 25% rise in the number of IoT-connected devices between 2021 and 2022, with the following increase of 28% from 2022 to 2023. As a result, the AI target classification edge box market is being propelled by the rise of IoT devices. Increased geopolitical tensions have been fostering the growth of the AI target classification edge box market due to amplified political and military friction. Defined as conflicts or strains between countries or regions arising from political, economic, territorial, or strategic differences impacting international relationships and global stability, geopolitical tensions are on the rise primarily because of territorial disputes. Disagreements over land or maritime boundaries lead to conflicts of interest between nations, consequently magnifying political and military friction. The AI target classification edge box assists during these geopolitical tensions by allowing for rapid, precise threat detection and decision-making at the front line, helping to reinforce national defense capabilities and minimize vulnerabilities. For instance, the U.S.-based non-profit organization, Armed Conflict Location and Event Data, revealed that between July 2023 and June 2024, there was a global record of more than 165,273 incidents of political violence – a 15% increase from the preceding year. During this period, one in every seven people globally had been subjected to some form of conflict. Hence, geopolitical upsurges are serving as a driving force behind the growth of the AI target classification edge box market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Target Classification Edge Box Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Target Classification Edge Box Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• BAE Systems plc

• NVIDIA Corporation

• Thales S.A.

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Target Classification Edge Box Market Growth

The artificial intelligence (AI) target classification edge box market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud-Based, Hybrid

3) By Application: Defense And Security, Industrial Automation, Transportation, Surveillance, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Military, Law Enforcement, Commercial, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Processors, Memory Modules, Sensors, Networking Components

2) By Software: Machine Learning Platforms, Data Analytics Software, Computer Vision Software, Edge Computing Software

3) By Services: Consulting Services, Integration Services, Maintenance And Support, Training Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Target Classification Edge Box Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America was the leading region in the artificial intelligence (AI) target classification edge box market. It is predicted that the fastest-growing region will be Asia-Pacific in the forecast period. The global market report of the AI target classification edge box covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

