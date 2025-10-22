Experience Cyviz Business Critical Technology at the Leyard Planar New London Showroom

The Cyviz and Leyard London showroom, featuring a high-spec curved visualization display.

Immersive solutions for operations across Corporate, Energy, and Defence

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new destination for high-impact visual experiences has arrived, just a two-minute walk from Chancery Lane station. Cyviz, a global leader in advanced visualisation and collaboration solutions, has partnered with Leyard Planar Europe, specialists in high-definition visual displays. The London showroom showcases the future of workplace collaboration and visualisation.The showroom is designed as an interactive space, customers and partners can experience Cyviz’s scalable, future-ready solutions in real-time. Powered by Leyard Planar DirectLight Slim video wall, brings these solutions to life through immersive, hands-on demonstrations.Purpose-built for energy corporate and government entities, the facility drives innovation, supports digital transformation, solves complex challenges, and accelerates technology adoption. Demonstrations are tailored to real-world scenarios, for both business and mission-ready operations.What visitors will gain from the experience:• Immersive demonstrations replicating real-world operational challenges• Experience the unique Microsoft Teams integration for seamless hybrid meetings• Gain insights into building resilient, high-impact visualisation environments• Connect multiple data sources on a single large-format display, that supports faster and smarter decision-making“We provide a secure high-impact space where customers can experience high-performance technology solutions designed for their most business-critical operations,” said John Harald Grønningen, Cyviz, EVP Europe. “Located right in the heart of London means we can bring this experience to more organisations, with greater efficiency, and show them exactly how our technology can deliver impact from day one.”Key features of the London showroom:• Ultra-thin LED brilliance - Commercial-grade curved display with uncompromised image quality, fully compatible with the latest HDR and 4K standards.• All your data, one wall - Connect and display multiple business and mission critical data feeds in a large, customisable format, supporting a wide range of applications.• Hybrid collaboration - Fully integrated with Microsoft Teams to enable both, in-person and remote meetings, with seamless collaboration between onsite and distributed teams.Our partnership with Cyviz provides a powerful opportunity to showcase our cutting-edge display technology in a real-world setting,” said Filip Cogghe, Leyard Planar, VP Europe. “Through this collaboration, we’re able to demonstrate how our advanced screens deliver exceptional visual performance, reliability, and energy efficiency — empowering high-impact environments to operate seamlessly and with uncompromising quality”.Experience it for yourselfWhether you are managing global energy infrastructure, leading a corporate crisis centre, or running a secure government operation, this new showroom is a must-visit. It is for anyone seeking scalable and standardised, visualisation and collaboration technology solutions.To schedule a private in-person demo, contact our team:• Darren Burchill, Global Account Manager: darren.burchill@cyviz.com• Jayson Rees-Hughes, Senior Account Manager: jayson.rees-hughes@cyviz.comAbout CyvizCyviz is a Norwegian global technology provider for advanced conference rooms, command & control centres and immersive experience centres. Since 1998, we have created next level collaboration spaces, assuring inclusive meeting experiences for in-person and remote attendance.Cyviz serves global enterprises and governments with the highest requirements for usability, security, decision making, and quality. The cross-platform experience Cyviz delivers to manage and control systems and resources across the enterprise, makes Cyviz the preferred choice for customers with complex needs.About Leyard Planar EuropeLeyard Planar Europe is the European branch of Leyard Optoelectronics, a global leader in the design, production, distribution, and service of digital displays, video walls, and visualisation products worldwide.Our professional visualisation solutions are distributed through a wide network of sales offices in Europe. Through our decentralised service organisation, we guarantee local, prompt deployment of our technicians for installation, customer service or repairs.For more information about Cyviz and Leyard Planar Europe, please visit www.cyviz.com and https://www.leyardeurope.eu/en/home

