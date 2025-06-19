Winners revealed: Mena Banking Excellence Corporate & Investment Awards 2025

Winners Announced - MENA Banking Excellence Awards - Corporate & Investment 2025

Held in Dubai on 18 June, the awards recognised standout achievements in corporate and investment banking

This year’s submissions showed a deliberate shift towards addressing systemic challenges in institutional banking.” — Sarah Rizvi, Banking & Finance Editor - MEED

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mena Banking Excellence – Corporate & Investment Awards 2025 brought together senior executives from across the region to celebrate the most impactful advancements in institutional banking at Dubai’s One&Only Royal Mirage.

Organised by MEED, the awards recognised banks that improved cross-border access to capital, strengthened risk frameworks and contributed to regional development initiatives.

This year’s most entered categories were Mena Sustainable Bank of the Year, Best for Transaction Banking Services and Best Digital Transformation Initiative, highlighting the sector’s increasing focus on sustainability, integrated systems and strategic modernisation.

“This year’s submissions showed a deliberate shift towards addressing systemic challenges in institutional banking,” said Sarah Rizvi, banking and finance editor at MEED. “From environmental, social and governance (ESG) frameworks and Islamic finance structures to transaction banking upgrades, the leading entries focused on building long-term resilience into their operating models.”

The awards followed MEED’s CXO Leadership Think Tanks, a high-level, closed-door forum that convened senior executives to explore strategies around cyber resilience, regulatory complexity and institutional growth in a volatile economic environment.

“Corporate and investment banks are under pressure to deliver capital-efficient growth while adapting to changing client demands,” said Ed James, head of content and analysis at MEED. “The strongest performers are investing in scalable platforms, embedding ESG into risk processes, and enhancing service delivery for regional and global clients.”

A full summary of insights and award case studies will be featured in the Banking Excellence Special Report: Corporate & Investment 2025, which will be published in August

