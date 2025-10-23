Horizon Unveils Latest Heavy Duty Fuel Cell System: More Power, Lower Hydrogen Consumption

Horizon VL-IV-240 Delivers Lower TCO through Improved Fuel Efficiency Horizon logo file

SINGAPORE, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Horizon Fuel Cell formally launched the latest integrated fuel cell system designed for heavy trucks and stationary power solutions at the 9th International Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Expo (CHFE 2025) being held in Foshan, China from 22 to 24 October 2025. The system leverages the previously announced 400kW fuel cell stack from Horizon, delivering constant power up to 240kW with significant efficiency improvements expected over fuel cells operating in heavy duty trucks deployed by numerous heavy vehicle OEMs around the world.

Fuel Efficiency at Rated Power is a key metric in this technology, and a major driver of commercial vehicle Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), due to the outsized expenditures on fuel in typical heavy vehicle operations. While industry benchmarks of fuel efficiency hover in the 44-47% range in the global market, the new VL-IV-240 from Horizon reaches an impressive 49%, surpassing all known comparable equipment. Large-scale adoption of fuel cell commercial vehicles is heavily dependent on TCO approaching that of diesel vehicles, so the improved fuel efficiency will be welcomed by fleet operators.

The VL-Series fuel cells developed by Horizon are among the world’s most widely validated heavy duty fuel cells, having been used to power Hyzon heavy duty trucks and numerous mobility and stationary applications in five continents and counting. Some recent applications include primary power solutions for AI Datacentres which are facing global challenges in securing suitable power supplies in an increasingly power-hungry world. Electrical grid operators and power generators simply can’t keep up with the burgeoning demand for AI computing capacity.

About Horizon Fuel Cell Group

Horizon Fuel Cell was founded in 2003, with a focus on fundamental innovation in materials and systems-level technology for fuel cells and electrolysers. Horizon is a world leader in key technologies across the hydrogen value chain, making hydrogen viable through the provision of best-in-class equipment, and is a global leader in heavy duty applications from zero emission trucking to power solutions for AI Datacentres.

