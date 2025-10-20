SF Express Takes Delivery of Wuliu Heavy Duty Fuel Cell trucks Powered by Horizon

Horizon Powered Shunfeng Express Heavy Duty Fuel Cell Trucks Horizon logo file

SINGAPORE, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shunfeng Express and Shanghai Wuliu Auto Automotive Technology Co, Ltd held a joint ceremony in the Nanhai District of Foshan, China to commission the first 12 heavy duty fuel cell trucks previously announced by Horizon Fuel Cell and Shanghai Wuliu.

The hydrogen trucks deployed feature a "lightweight and ultra-long range" design, equipped with Horizon's highly proven VL-Series fuel cell system and a Type IV hydrogen storage system. The vehicles achieve a hydrogen powered driving range over 1,500km, meeting the demands for power and long distance in bulk logistics transportation while ensuring significant operational advantages.

Horizon’s mature VL-Series fuel cell technology was launched in 2022, and has powered commercial vehicles in five continents, rigorously validated through demanding real-world operations. It has gained broad recognition in the marketplace, differentiated via both commercial and performance characteristics, enabling the most competitive zero emission logistics operations to be realised.

The delivery forms part of the agreement whereby the largest logistics company in Asia, SF Express, will deploy 100 fuel cell powered heavy trucks from Shanghai Wuliu. The operating performance and leading fuel efficiency of the Horizon fuel cells will ensure the most attractive operating costs possible.

Horizon continues to deliver innovation around key hydrogen technologies that make the transition to sustainable, zero-carbon heavy transport economically viable and operationally attractive.



About Horizon Fuel Cell Group

Horizon Fuel Cell was founded in 2003, with a focus on fundamental innovation in materials and systems-level technology for fuel cells and electrolysers. Horizon is a world leader in key technologies across the hydrogen value chain, making hydrogen viable through the provision of best-in-class equipment, and is a global leader in heavy duty applications from zero emission trucking to power solutions for AI Datacentres.

