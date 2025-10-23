EMPOWER 2025 Youth Conference, Inspires Green Entrepreneurship and Climate Action

EMPOWER served as a powerful platform for more than 300 young people, experts, and innovators from Qatar and across the globe Through a series of panel discussions, workshops, and interactive sessions, participants examined how entrepreneurship can drive climate action The EMPOWER Conference has evolved into one of the region’s foremost youth leadership platforms

DOHA, QATAR, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world marks International Climate Action Day, the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, through its Reach Out To All (ROTA) programme, reaffirms its commitment to advancing education for climate action, nurturing youth capacity, and ensuring that education remains central to building a sustainable, inclusive, and resilient future for all.

This comes as EAA Foundation successfully concluded the 16th edition of its annual Empower Youth Conference – EMPOWER 2025, held at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Doha from 17–18 October 2025, under the theme “Driving Climate Action through Green Entrepreneurship.”

The conference served as a powerful platform for more than 300 young people, experts, and innovators from Qatar and across the globe to explore youth-led solutions that promote environmental sustainability, create green jobs, and contribute to a low-carbon future.

Through a series of panel discussions, workshops, and interactive sessions, participants examined how entrepreneurship can drive climate action from local to global levels. Among the highlights was a session titled “Youth-Led Climate Innovation: From Grassroots Action to Green Enterprises,” featuring Hessa Al Noaimi (Arab Youth Climate Movement Qatar), Abdulla Al Suwaidi (Elite Paper Recycling), Hissa Al Thani (Alga-Q), and Rahaf Abu Mayyaleh (IBTKRGO).

Other sessions such as “Empowering Youth for a Green Economy: From Global Policy to Local Action” and “Women Leading the Green Transition: From Policy to Innovation” brought together international experts from UNDP, UNICEF, ILO, QSTP, QRDI Council, and the Learning for Well-Being Foundation, among others.

Hands-on workshops including “Green Entrepreneurship: Turning Climate Ideas into Action” and “Youth Clean Tech Innovation: From Challenge to Solution and Impact” provided participants with practical knowledge to design and implement sustainable enterprises that address pressing environmental challenges.

Mr. Abdullah Al Abdulla, Executive Director of ROTA programme, said: “EMPOWER 2025 underscores that young people are not just the leaders of tomorrow, they are innovators of today. With the right tools, platforms, and partnerships, youth can transform bold climate ideas into tangible, sustainable solutions that drive global change.”

The conference concluded with the adoption of the Empower 2025 Youth Declaration, a unified youth call urging governments, the private sector, and civil society to invest in youth-led climate innovation, integrate green education into national curricula, and support entrepreneurship as a pathway to resilience and sustainability.

Over the past 15 years, the Empower Conference has evolved into one of the region’s foremost youth leadership platforms, equipping thousands of young changemakers with the knowledge, skills, and vision to lead meaningful environmental and social transformation.

For more information about EAA Foundation, visit www.educationaboveall.org

END

For media inquiries, please contact:

Patience Rusare

Senior Media Specialist

parusare@eaa.org.qa

Mohamed Al-Amri

Senior Media Relations Specialist

msalih@eaa.org.qa

About the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation

The Education Above All (EAA) Foundation is a global foundation established in 2012 by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser. EAA Foundation aims to transform lives through education and employment opportunities. We believe that education is the single most effective means of reducing poverty, creating peaceful and just societies, unlocking the full potential of every child and youth, and creating the right conditions to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Through our multi-sectoral approach, unique financing models, focus on innovation as a tool for social good, and partnerships, we aim to bring hope and real opportunities to the lives of marginalised children and youth. EAA Foundation is comprised of the following programmes: Educate A Child (EAC), Al Fakhoora, Reach Out To All (ROTA), Silatech, Protect Education in Insecurity and Conflict (PEIC), Innovation Development (ID) and Together project.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.