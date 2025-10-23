Sofema Aviation Services Announces 18 New Privileged Training Partners (PTP) for August – September 2025

SAS, in cooperation with SOL, has confirmed the addition of 18 organisations to its Privileged Training Partner (PTP) program between August and September 2025.

SOFIA, BULGARIA, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sofema Aviation Services (SAS), in cooperation with Sofema Online (SOL), has confirmed the addition of 18 organisations to its Privileged Training Partner ( PTP ) program between August and September 2025. The expansion reflects continued engagement with a range of aviation operators and service providers seeking structured training and competence development opportunities.New PTP MembersAerobious OÜCHELTON LIMITEDFCM JETS GROUP LTD.International Test Pilots School (ITPS) CanadaJet Aircraft Maintenance, IncJOGO AVIATION N.V. DBA BESTFLY AIRCRAFT MANAGEMENT ARUBAPanorama JetsThales Solutions Asia PTE LtdFUNCAUL TECHNOLOGIES LTDAeroLux DOOAir Dolomiti S.p.A. L.A.R.E.BinAir Aero Service GmbHHURKUS HAVAYOLU TASIMACILIK VE TICARETOCG Logistics ServicesOman Aviation Academy SAOCPAL Aerospace Europe (PAE)SkyUp AirlinesSO TECH EhfCEO Statement“Competence is a leadership choice. These 18 organisations have chosen a partner who makes regulatory learning clear, current, and easy to deploy at scale,” said Steve Bentley, FRAeS, CEO of Sofema. “The PTP framework is designed to reduce administrative processes related to procurement, scheduling, and reporting, enabling training activities to align more efficiently with operational needs.”PTP Program StructureCommercial Value>> Access to preferred training rates across classroom, webinar, and eLearning delivery>> Consolidated billing and corporate payment options>> Priority access to enterprise training solutions, including Corporate Freedom Pass and SOL PlusOperational Efficiency>> Implementation of organisation-specific pathways, bundles, and diplomas>> Centralised reporting to support audits and internal performance monitoring>> Coordination support for scheduling, private cohorts, and multiple time zonesLearning Impact>> Curricula mapped to EASA/ICAO frameworks (Part-145, Part-CAMO, Part-21, SMS, ISMS, Ground Ops, Security, and more)>> Assessment trails and verifiable certificates aligned with compliance requirements>> Co-branding and internal communications support for engagementSofema Online (SOL) – OverviewScope: More than 400 courses, packages, and diplomas addressing EASA/ICAO requirements in engineering, operations, CAMO, Part-21, safety, quality, security, human factors, and information security.Delivery Model: Suitable for single enrolments as well as enterprise-scale training programs.Structure: Modules with defined outcomes and examination evidence designed to support competence development.Reporting: Real-time dashboards to support audit and regulatory oversight.Coverage: Extended weekday support across multiple regions.Access Options: Individual course enrolments and Corporate Freedom Pass models.About Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) and Sofema Online (SOL)SAS provides instructor-led classroom and webinar training, workshops, and consultancy services. SOL offers an eLearning platform for regulatory and vocational competence development. The organisations work with airlines, MROs, CAMOs, DOAs/POAs, airports, training providers, and authorities to support structured training and compliance objectives.Sofema Online – Training that works in the real world

