Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane hosts bilateral engagement with Jilin Province delegation from China, 23 Oct

Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane, will tomorrow, Thursday, 23 October 2025, lead a high-level bilateral engagement with a visiting delegation from the Jilin Province of the People’s Republic of China. The meeting will take place in East London.

This visit forms part of efforts to strengthen cooperation between the Eastern Cape Provincial Government and Jilin Province, following the signing of a Letter of Intent in 2024 which paved the way for formal sister-province relations.

The bilateral meeting will assess progress on commitments made during the previous engagement and explore new opportunities for collaboration in investment promotion, trade, skills development, and people-to-people exchanges.

Led by Vice Chairman of the Jilin Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Mr. Cao Yuguang, the Jilin delegation will include senior government officials and a 26 - member business delegation representing sectors such as manufacturing, ICT, rail engineering, agriculture, and trade.

The engagement will be held as follows:

Venue: East London IDZ
Date: Thursday, 23 October 2025 
Time:    14h00

