Gauteng Education on stabbing and assault incidents in Boksburg and Pretoria

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) is deeply disturbed by a series of violent incidents that took place at various schools in the province between 20 and 23 October 2025.

Stabbing incident at Boksburg High School

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) is deeply disturbed of a stabbing incident that took place on Thursday, 23 October 2025, at Boksburg High School in Ekurhuleni. It is alleged that a group of boys allegedly jumped over the school fence, and into the school premises, and reportedly stabbed a Grade 9 boy learner.

According to information received, approximately eight boys were involved in the attack. They have since been arrested and are currently detained at Boksburg Police Station. The injured learner is receiving medical attention.

The GDE’s Psychosocial Support Unit has been dispatched to the school to provide trauma counselling and support to the victim, classmates, and educators.

The Department is working closely with the South African Police Service (SAPS) to ensure that justice is served and that safety measures at the school are reviewed and strengthened.

MEC Chiloane condemned the incident and reiterated the Department’s zero-tolerance stance on school violence:

“We are deeply saddened by this violent act and wish the injured learner a full recovery. We urge communities to play an active role in preventing such incidents and ensuring our schools remain safe spaces for teaching and learning. We are also grateful to law enforcement agencies for their swift action against this senseless crime.”

GDE condemns bullying incident at Oos-Rand School of Specialisation

The Department has also received a report of a recent bullying incident that took place on Wednesday, 22 October 2025, at Oos-Rand Commerce & Entrepreneurship School of Specialisation in Reiger Park, Boksburg. The incident was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media. It depicts a group of girl learners physically assaulting another girl learner on school premises.

The Department condemns this behaviour in the strongest terms. The implicated learners have been identified,

and disciplinary processes are currently underway in accordance with the school’s Code of Conduct.

Psychosocial support has been dispatched to the school to provide counselling the victim. The GDE reiterates that bullying, in any form, has no place in our schools, and we will continue to enforce zero-tolerance measures to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all learners.

MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane, expressed his disappointment, stating:

“Such incidents are deeply regrettable and undermine the values of respect, dignity, and care that we strive to instil in our learners. We will ensure that disciplinary processes are carried out swiftly and that support is extended to all affected learners.”

GDE denounces assault incident at Christian Progressive College

The GDE has noted with alarm another video circulating on social media showing a girl learner being physically assaulted and verbally abused by a boy learner at Christian Progressive College in Pretoria on Monday, 20 October 2025.

The Department strongly condemns this violent incident, and has launched an investigation into circumstances surrounding this matter. Accordingly, psychosocial support will be extended to the victim and all affected learners.

The school management will institute disciplinary proceedings against the implicated learner.

MEC Chiloane expressed outrage at the incident, emphasising that violence and gender-based abuse have no place in any educational setting:

“It is completely unacceptable that a learner would be subjected to such physical and verbal abuse at school. Necessary action will be taken. Schools must be safe spaces where all learners are protected from any form of violence or intimidation.”

Two BEEI education assistants suspended following incident involving learner at Dimakatso Primary School

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has suspended two Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI) personnel, an Educator Assistant (EA) and a General Assistant (GA), following an incident that resulted in a Grade 5 boy learner from Dimakatso Primary School in Soshanguve being injured on Wednesday, 22 October 2025.

Preliminary reports indicate that on Wednesday, at around 09:00, the Grade 5 learner was requested by the Educator Assistant to assist in moving workbooks from the library to a classroom. While in the library, it is alleged that an axe accidentally fell and struck the learner, injuring his hand.

The learner was immediately taken for medical attention and is currently admitted at a local hospital.

An internal investigation into the incident is underway, and both implicated BEEI employees have been suspended with immediate effect pending the outcome of the investigation.

In addition, District Social Workers have been assigned to provide psychosocial support to the learner, her family, and the broader school community.

“We are extremely concerned about this unfortunate incident and are closely monitoring the learner’s recovery. The safety and wellbeing of our learners remain our top priority,” said MEC Chiloane.

GDE addresses water supply challenges at Theresa Park Secondary School

The Department wishes to address reports of inconsistent water supply at Theresa Park Secondary School, in Akasia, Pretoria. These challenges stem from the school site not yet being rezoned to enable connection to municipal bulk services, a process that falls under the City of Tshwane Municipality’s jurisdiction.

To mitigate this challenge, the GDE provided the school with a borehole which was laboratory tested and confirmed to provide water safe for human consumption. However, due to recent equipment failure, temporary interruptions occurred, during which the Department supplied the school with clean water through tankers to ensure continued access.

A permanent solution will be implemented once rezoning and municipal connection approvals are finalised. In the meantime, learners continue attending classes without losing full school days, and the school has implemented catch-up plans during holidays to ensure no loss of learning time.

The Department has maintained regular communication with parents through the school’s message book, D6

system, and newsletters.

MEC Chiloane reaffirmed the Department’s commitment to addressing infrastructure gaps:

“We are working with the City of Tshwane to finalise the rezoning process so that Theresa Park Secondary can be connected to a reliable municipal water supply. In the interim, we have ensured that no learner is deprived of access to clean water or quality learning time.”

Gauteng exam marking capacity

As the 2025 NSC Examinations progress, the Department wishes to assure the public of its readiness to efficiently manage the marking process for all subjects.

Currently, the GDE has 563 qualified Mathematics markers and 517 qualified Physical Science markers, which sufficiently meet the projected marking demand for the 2025 matric cohort.

While there are adequate markers for Mathematics and Physical Science, shortages have been noted in other subjects.

To mitigate these gaps, the GDE has been granted approval to conduct an Early Marking Session from 15–25 November 2025, ahead of the Main Marking Session scheduled for 2–12 December 2025. This approach ensures that adequate marking personnel are available and that all scripts are assessed timeously and accurately.

MEC Chiloane commended the Department’s Examination Directorate for proactive planning and reiterated confidence in the marking process.

The Gauteng Department of Education remains committed to maintaining safe, functional, and supportive schooling environments across the province while ensuring the integrity and smooth administration of the 2025 NSC Examinations.

“Our collective focus remains on learner safety, teaching continuity, and academic excellence. We will continue working with law enforcement, municipalities, and communities to uphold these priorities,” said MEC Chiloane.

Enquiries:

Steve Mabona

Spokesperson, Gauteng Department of Education

Cell: 072 574 3860

E-mail: Steve.Mabona@gauteng.gov.za

Xolani Mkhwemte

Spokesperson for Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane

Cell: 084 513 9285

E-mail: Xolani.Mkhwemte@gauteng.gov.za

