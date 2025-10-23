Minister Blade Nzimande delivers keynote address at joint BIO Africa - International Conference on Public Health in Africa Convention, 23 Oct

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande, will deliver the keynote address at the joint BIO Africa - International Conference on Public Health in Africa Convention.

This joint Convention will be held under theme “Moving Towards Self-reliance to Achieve Universal Health Coverage and Health Security in Africa”.

The Convention will bring together political leaders including Ministers of Health, Ministers of Technology, research scientists, public health experts, private sector, technology entrepreneurs and civil society to find innovative public health and technological solutions to address health challenges in Africa.

The 2025 BIO Africa- CPHIA Convention will focus on eight key themes, namely;

The journey to building health security in Africa through the continent’s ability to manufacture all health products; Advancing Self-Reliance and Health Security through Innovative and Sustainable Health Financing for Universal Health Coverage in Africa; Revisiting Primary Health Care (to advance universal health coverage in Africa; Empowering a Healthier Africa through Digital Innovation and Artificial Intelligence; Climate change and One health: Strengthening Africa’s health security; Women and Youth in Africa: Driving Health and Innovation; New Horizons in Disease responses; and Pandemic resilience and health systems preparedness to optimize prevention and response and strengthen surveillance systems in Africa.

The outcomes of the 2025 BIO Africa- CPHIA Convention will inform the G20 follow up action when South Africa hands over the Presidency to the USA.

The media is invited as follows:

Date: 23 October 2025

Time: 09:00

Venue: Durban International Convention Centre

Media enquiries:

Mr. Veli Mbele (Media Liaison Officer and Spokesperson to the Minister)

Cell: 064 615 0644

E-mail: Veli.Mbele@dsti.gov.za

