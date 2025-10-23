ByteBridge Expands Partnership with ServerLIFT Across Singapore and the European Union

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ByteBridge, a trusted global IT infrastructure solutions provider, is proud to announce the expansion of its partnership with ServerLIFT, the global leader in safe and efficient data center lifts and attachments. This collaboration strengthens ByteBridge’s regional service capabilities across Singapore and the European Union, delivering faster access, local expertise, and dedicated support for enterprise and hyperscale data centers.

ByteBridge already supports ServerLIFT clients in North America and China, demonstrating a consistent track record of reliable delivery, responsive client service, and a shared commitment to safety and operational efficiency in data centers. With this expansion, customers across Singapore and the EU will now benefit from local stocking, reduced lead times, and on-the-ground technical expertise for ServerLIFT’s purpose-built equipment.

“We are thrilled to welcome ByteBridge Singapore and ByteBridge European Union as part of the ServerLIFT family,” said John Spillane, CEO, ServerLIFT LLC. “Their strong commitment to customer service and deep knowledge of local markets make them the perfect partner to represent our brand in these regions. Together, we’re empowering data centers to achieve safer, smarter, and more efficient operations.”

“ServerLIFT set the benchmark in data center safety and efficiency, and we’re excited to extend this partnership into new geographies,” said Bruce Moore, General Manager, APAC, ByteBridge. “As the demand for sustainable and intelligent data center operations continues to grow, our collaboration ensures customers gain immediate access to world-class lifting solutions, backed by ByteBridge’s regional delivery and service network.”

The partnership enables data center operators to improve uptime, enhance workplace safety, and reduce the risks associated with manual server handling, helping facilities achieve smoother, safer, and more efficient operations across complex environments.

About ByteBridge

ByteBridge delivers comprehensive IT infrastructure solutions for enterprise and hyperscale data centers worldwide. With a strong presence across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, ByteBridge bridges global technology delivery gaps through local expertise, responsive service, and reliable fulfillment.

Learn more at www.bytebt.com

About ServerLIFT

ServerLIFT LLC sets the global standard for safe and reliable data center lifting solutions, providing purpose-built equipment that protects both personnel and infrastructure. Learn more at www.serverlift.com

