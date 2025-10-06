ByteBridge and FuriosaAI Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI Infra Transformation in Asia-Pacific

ByteBridge and FuriosaAI sign MOU to accelerate AI infrastructure and digital growth across APAC, combining advanced chips with global IT expertise.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ByteBridge, a global leader in IT infrastructure and data center solutions, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with FuriosaAI, a pioneer in next-gen AI semiconductors. The agreement lays the foundation for a strategic collaboration to accelerate AI adoption and digital infrastructure growth across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Under the MOU, ByteBridge and Furiosa will explore innovative AI data center solutions for enterprise customers looking to leverage advanced language models and agentic AI. Focus areas include:

- Driving joint business development initiatives across APAC

- Expanding market access and customer engagement for enterprises adopting AI

- Leveraging synergies by combining Furiosa’s cutting-edge processors with ByteBridge’s deep ecosystem network

Furiosa’s flagship accelerator, RNGD, leverages the company’s Tensor Contraction Processor (TCP) architecture for inference at scale, delivering performance, programmability, and efficiency. RNGD’s breakthrough energy efficiency enables greater compute density in data centers—more tokens-per-second from the same number of racks. RNGD also mitigates the huge bottleneck around generating and delivering enough electricity to power AI services.

This collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption of advanced AI infrastructure across APAC, delivering value to partners, customers, and the broader technology ecosystem.

"At ByteBridge, our focus is on enabling enterprises to access the right technology at the right time. Partnering with Furiosa allows us to extend this mission, helping customers across Asia-Pacific accelerate their AI journeys with greater confidence and speed," said Bruce Moore, GM, APAC at ByteBridge.

“Furiosa is committed to delivering cutting-edge processors that power the next wave of AI workloads. By working with ByteBridge, we can ensure that these innovations are deployed at scale, supporting resilient digital infrastructure across the region,” said Furiosa’s SVP of Product and Business, Alex Liu.

This collaboration underscores ByteBridge’s and Furiosa’s shared commitment to shaping the future of AI infrastructure in Asia-Pacific, driving sustainable growth and innovation across the region.

About ByteBridge

ByteBridge is a global IT solutions provider delivering end-to-end services across data centers, networking, cybersecurity, and AI-ready infrastructure. With a mission of “Bridging Visions, Shaping Futures,” ByteBridge partners with enterprises, hyperscalers, and service providers worldwide to simplify access to technology and to accelerate growth.

About FuriosaAI

FuriosaAI is a semiconductor company building a new type of AI chip for data centers and enterprise customers. Its mission is to build a hardware and software stack that makes AI computing sustainable, giving everyone on Earth access to powerful AI. For more information, please visit furiosa.ai.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.