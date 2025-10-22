Thursday, October 23, 2025

CANADA, October 22 - Note: All times local

Durham Region, Ontario

10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will tour an energy facility.

10:10 a.m. The Prime Minister will announce a generational investment to create new careers and build Canada’s clean energy future. He will be joined by the Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford.

Media are asked to arrive no later than 9:15 a.m.

Toronto, Ontario

4:20 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend the Toronto Blue Jays’ practice.

