Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,786 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,022 in the last 365 days.

Thursday, October 23, 2025

CANADA, October 22 - Note: All times local

Durham Region, Ontario

10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will tour an energy facility.

Note for media:

10:10 a.m. The Prime Minister will announce a generational investment to create new careers and build Canada’s clean energy future. He will be joined by the Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford.

Notes for media:

  • Open coverage

  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 9:15 a.m.

Toronto, Ontario

4:20 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend the Toronto Blue Jays’ practice.

Note for media:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Thursday, October 23, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more