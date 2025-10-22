Thursday, October 23, 2025
CANADA, October 22 - Note: All times local
Durham Region, Ontario
10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will tour an energy facility.
Note for media:
10:10 a.m. The Prime Minister will announce a generational investment to create new careers and build Canada’s clean energy future. He will be joined by the Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford.
Notes for media:
Open coverage
- Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.
- Media are asked to arrive no later than 9:15 a.m.
Toronto, Ontario
4:20 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend the Toronto Blue Jays’ practice.
Note for media:
