Statement by Prime Minister Carney on Bandi Chhor Divas

CANADA, October 21 - “Today, Sikh communities in Canada and around the world celebrate Bandi Chhor Divas. A celebration of freedom, selflessness, and justice, this festival honours the sixth Sikh Guru, Guru Hargobind Sahib, and his release from prison.

In a fast-changing, more uncertain world, Bandi Chhor Divas brings families together to celebrate the values of service, faith, and generosity. On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish all those celebrating a joyous time and a happy Bandi Chhor Divas.”