Autonomous Underwater Drone Market CAGR to be at 14.1% from 2025 to 2029 | $3.37 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Autonomous Underwater Drone Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Autonomous Underwater Drone Market?

The autonomous underwater drones market size has expanded swiftly in the past few years. It is projected to swell from $1.74 billion in 2024 to $1.99 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include expanded defense budgets, growth in offshore oil and gas investigation, increased demand for maritime security, the surge in oceanographic research requirements, and the escalating adoption of autonomous systems for countering mines.

The autonomous underwater drones market is anticipated to enjoy accelerated growth in the forthcoming years, climbing up to $3.37 billion in the year 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. This prediction can be linked to factors like the large-scale expansion of offshore wind farms, the surge in seabed mining investments, increased demand for the inspection of underwater infrastructure, advancements in naval modernization schemes, and heightened need for underwater drones. For the same forecast period, primary trends are expected to be the evolution of artificial intelligence and machine learning, the creation of hybrid autonomous underwater systems, the introduction of cutting-edge swarm robotics technology, upgrades in underwater communication systems, and crafting of energy-saving propulsion technologies.

Download a free sample of the autonomous underwater drone market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28540&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Autonomous Underwater Drone Market?

The surge in demand for maritime security is predicted to fuel the expansion of the autonomous underwater drone market. Ensuring the security of maritime paths, ports, and waters against potential threats and illicit activities to uphold maritime operations' safety and security is known as maritime security. This need is escalating due to a rise in piracy and maritime criminal activities, which pose a threat to worldwide commerce and necessitate higher security for ships and sea routes. Autonomous underwater drones aid maritime security by patrolling waters, observing ports, identifying and following suspicious vessels or submarines, and offering real-time surveillance without risking personnel. For example, the ICC International Maritime Bureau, a UK-based government agency, reported in January 2023 that the anticipated number of maritime security threats in the Singapore Straits is increasing, with incidents growing year after year, with a bump to 38 incidents in 2022, up from 35 in 2021. As a result, the increasing demand for maritime security is contributing to the growth of the autonomous underwater drone market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Autonomous Underwater Drone Market?

Major players in the Autonomous Underwater Drone Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• SAIPEM SpA

• Subsea 7 S.A.

• Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

• Kongsberg Discovery AS

• General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc.

• Oceaneering International Inc

• Fugro N.V.

• ATLAS ELEKTRONIK GmbH

What Are The Top Trends In The Autonomous Underwater Drone Industry?

In the autonomous underwater drone industry, primary players, like Anduril Industries Inc., are intensifying their focus on the enhancement of technological features, especially propulsion systems, to increase maneuverability, endurance, and operational efficiency during intricate underwater tasks. To effectively move underwater drones, propulsion systems are utilized, which usually depend on hybrid, conventional, or electric power sources. For example, in April 2025, the US-based defense firm, Anduril Industries Inc., introduced the Copperhead range of smart autonomous underwater drones. These drones have been engineered for quick-response tasks, with models like Copperhead-M being comparable to torpedo-like ammunition that is deployable via larger unmanned underwater platforms in swarms, thus providing scalable and cost-effective maritime defense operations. Other models, meanwhile, support tasks such as inspecting infrastructure, environmental monitoring, and search-and-rescue maneuvers. These advancements are designed to improve both commercial and naval underwater endeavors, offering quicker speed, reduced costs, stealth and networked autonomy compared to traditional systems.

What Segments Are Covered In The Autonomous Underwater Drone Market Report?

The autonomous underwater drone market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Hybrid Drones, Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs), Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs)

2) By Power Source: Electric, Hybrid

3) By Size: Large, Medium, Small

4) By Application: Defense And Security, Commercial Exploration, Scientific Research, Other Application

5) By End User: Oil And Gas, Environmental Monitoring, Oceanography, Aquaculture, Other End User

Subsegments:

1) By Hybrid Drones: Partially Autonomous Systems, Dual-Mode Vehicles (Surface And Sub-Surface), Tethered–Untethered Transition Models

2) By Remotely Operated Vehicles: Observation Class Remotely Operated Vehicles, Work Class Remotely Operated Vehicles, Light Intervention Remotely Operated Vehicles

3) By Autonomous Underwater Vehicles: Small Autonomous Underwater Vehicles, Medium Autonomous Underwater Vehicles, Large Autonomous Underwater Vehicles

View the full autonomous underwater drone market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autonomous-underwater-drone-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Autonomous Underwater Drone Market?

In 2024, North America led the global market for autonomous underwater drones. The report predicts their market dominance will continue through 2025. The regions analyzed in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa, in addition to North America.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Autonomous Underwater Drone Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Underwater Drone Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/underwater-drone-global-market-report

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autonomous-underwater-vehicles-global-market-report

Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-unmanned-underwater-vehicles-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.