DXRACER Announces 2025 Halloween Promotion: Up to 30% Discount on Premium Gaming Chairs

WHITMORE LAKE, MI, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Halloween, DXRACER—the pioneer of ergonomic gaming chair—invites gamers to haunt their setups with unbeatable deals during its 2025 Halloween gaming chair sale. Running from October 24 to 31, the limited-time event slashes prices by up to 30% on top-selling gaming chairs for a spine-tingling upgrade to comfort and style.​

Frighteningly Good Deals: Top Picks for Gamers​

Whether you’re a casual player or competitive esports athlete, DXRACER’s Halloween Sale delivers savings on fan-favorite series, engineered for hours of fatigue-free gaming:​

1. Drifting Series: Racing-Inspired Comfort, 30% Off​

A fan favorite for its dynamic design, the Drifting Series features Winged Seat Cushion, Cooling Gel Foam Headrest and Curved Lumbar Pillow. Grab core models for ​339 (down from 489)—a 30% discount.

Don’t miss IP collaboration editions:​ Black Desert & Metaphor: ReFantazio Co-branded Models: Up to 25% off, merging game-inspired aesthetics with DXRACER’s signature ergonomics.​

2. Craft Series: Cloud Comfort, 25% Off​

Ideal for franchise loyalists, the Craft Series pairs breathable mesh fabric and 4D adjustable armrests with iconic game themes . Save big on core models—now ​449 (originally 599). Secure limited-edition collabs including Guild Wars 2, Dead By Daylight & Bananya Cat: Up to 25% off, featuring custom colorways and embroidered logos that bring your favorite universes to life.

​

3. Blade Series: Sleek Performance, 16% Off​

Built for space-saving setups without sacrificing support, the Blade Series boasts a streamlined steel frame, lumbar memory foam, and scratch-resistant upholstery . Now ​409 (down from 489)—a 16% discount—perfect for home offices and compact gaming dens.​

4. Martian Series: Premium Luxury, 16% Off​

DXRACER’s flagship line gets a Halloween discount: the Martian Series, crafted with ultra-soft microfiber leather and a 135° recline mechanism, drops to ​669 (originally 799). With Electric adjustable backrest ​and 4D electric lumbar support, it’s a long-term investment in comfort.​

5. Gaming Desk: Stable Foundations, 7% Off​

Complete your setup with DXRACER’s ergonomic gaming desk, featuring a Precise Height Adjustments and Intelligent Backlit Control Panel. Drops to ​649 (originally 699).

Don’t Miss Out: Sale Ends Oct 31​

These deals vanish when the clock strikes midnight on Halloween! Visit [https://www.dxracer.com/collections/promotions] to browse the full collection, or shop via authorized retailers.

“Halloween is about treating yourself—and what better treat than a chair that elevates your gaming experience?” said DXRACER Account Manager. “Our sale makes premium ergonomics accessible to everyone, no tricks attached.”​

About DXRACER​

DXRACER is the global leader in ergonomic gaming and office seating, trusted by esports teams, content creators, and professionals worldwide. With a focus on innovation, durability, and user-centric design, DXRACER redefines comfort for work and play.​

