BrainChip and Parsons Sign Strategic Agreement to Accelerate Edge AI Defense Systems

Neuromorphic Akida processors enable next-generation defense AI with real-time intelligence and low-power performance

This agreement between Parsons and BrainChip brings a pioneering edge to our capabilities, harnessing neuromorphic AI to deliver real-time, low-power intelligence at the tactical edge.” — Mike Kushin, President of Defense and Intelligence for Parsons

LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based neuromorphic artificial intelligence (AI), today announced a strategic partnership with Blue Ridge Envisioneering (BRE) , a Parsons company (NYSE: PSN), a Virginia-based innovator delivering next-generation solutions to the defense and intelligence sectors. The agreement supports the deployment of AI systems that maintain performance without reliance on cloud connectivity. Parsons will integrate BrainChip’s Akida™ neuromorphic processors into its mission-ready edge-AI platforms, enhancing adaptive performance in constrained and dynamic defense environments. Neuromorphic processors aim to mimic biological neural networks to perform efficient, low-power AI computations.The engagement will leverage Akida’s industry-leading low-power, real-time inference and on-device learning capabilities to deliver intelligent tactical solutions at the edge. It formalizes a multi-year collaboration, granting Parsons access to the AKD1500 processor. Parsons will use BrainChip’s AI Enablement Package and benefit from supply continuity and support services.“At Parsons, our mission is to tackle our customers’ toughest challenges through innovative and disruptive technologies,” said Mike Kushin, President of Defense and Intelligence for Parsons. “This agreement between Parsons and BrainChip brings a pioneering edge to our capabilities, harnessing neuromorphic AI to deliver real-time, low-power intelligence at the tactical edge. This collaboration strengthens our combined national security commitment and propels our roadmap for deploying AI-enabled systems that will redefine defense operations.”The integration of Akida allows Parsons to deploy AI that performs under the most austere conditions with advanced signal analysis, adaptive architecture, and sovereign defense use cases. The supply framework includes committed volumes for manufacturing scale, continuity-of-supply provisions, and tiered pricing for high-volume deployment.“This partnership with Parsons exemplifies how neuromorphic computing enables breakthrough capabilities in the most demanding environments,” said Sean Hehir, CEO of BrainChip. “More broadly, Parsons’ agility, technical rigor, and mission focus make them an ideal collaborator in deploying Akida into next-generation defense systems where low latency and low power to meet SWaP requirements are not just desired—they are essential.”Akida’s event-based architecture and one-shot learning distinguish it from conventional AI accelerators by providing unmatched energy efficiency, responsiveness, and data locality. These characteristics are critical for sovereign, edge-deployed systems where connectivity and cloud access are often limited or unavailable.The expanded relationship underscores both companies’ dedication to creating high-performance AI systems that are technically advanced, operationally resilient, and strategically relevant to national defense.________________________________________About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)BrainChip is the worldwide leader in Edge AI on-chip processing and learning. Its first-to-market, fully digital, event-based processor, Akida™, uses neuromorphic principles to replicate brain-like information processing. BrainChip’s Temporal Event-based Neural Networks (TENNs) enhance State-Space Models for real-time, low-power AI applications across industries including aerospace, defense, industrial IoT, and wearables.Learn more at: www.brainchip.com ________________________________________About ParsonsParsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we’re making an impact.Learn more at: www.parsons.com About Blue Ridge Envisioneering Inc.Blue Ridge Envisioneering Inc., a Parsons Company, is a Virginia-based small business delivering innovative edge-AI systems to U.S. defense and intelligence agencies. With core strengths in systems architecture, software, and signal processing, BRE builds agile, mission-ready technologies that perform in denied, constrained, and dynamic environments. In 2024, Blue Ridge Envisioneering, a part of BlackSignal Technologies, was acquired by Parsons Corporation.Learn more at: www.br-envision.com ________________________________________Investor Relations:Trevor FranzLancaster Grove Capitalir@brainchip.com

