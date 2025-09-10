BrainChip Appoints James Shields as Vice President of Sales and Business Development

BrainChip (OTCMKTS:BRCHF)

LAGUNA HILL, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of neuromorphic AI IP and the developer of the Akida™ neuromorphic processor, today announced the appointment of James Shields as Vice President of Sales and Business Development. In this role, Mr. Shields will lead BrainChip’s global sales efforts, driving market adoption of the company’s cutting-edge neuromorphic technology.Mr. Shields brings over two decades of extensive experience in semiconductor sales and business development, having held leadership positions at notable companies including Xilinx, Blaize, and Hailo. He is a seasoned technology professional, holding a B.S. in Physics from UCLA and an M.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Oklahoma. Mr. Shields combines deep technical expertise with proven sales leadership to drive significant growth across global markets. An accomplished U.S. Air Force veteran, he served as a Flight Test Engineer, supporting both U.S. and NATO missions and developing expertise in advanced systems testing and operations.“I am incredibly excited to join the BrainChip team at such a pivotal time for the AI industry,” said James Shields. “BrainChip’s event-based neuromorphic technology is a game-changer for Edge AI applications, offering unparalleled power efficiency and performance. I look forward to working with our talented team to bring Akida to new customers and markets worldwide, solidifying our position as a leader in edge AI.”About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF)BrainChip is the worldwide leader in ultra-low power, edge AI processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, Akida™, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain. It analyzes only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unmatched efficiency, precision, and energy economy. Akida’s Temporal Event-based Neural Networks (TENNs) build on State-Space Models (SSMs) with time-sensitive, event-driven frameworks that are ideal for real-time streaming applications. These innovations make low-power Edge AI deployable across industries such as aerospace, autonomous vehicles, robotics, industrial IoT, consumer devices, and wearables. BrainChip is advancing the future of intelligent computing, bringing AI closer to the sensor and closer to real-time. Explore more at www.brainchip.com Media Contact:Madeline CoeBosparprforbrainchip@bospar.com224-433-9056Investor Contact:Trevor FranzLancaster Grove Capitalir@brainchip.com

