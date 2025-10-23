Humanizey.ai Launches Black Friday Sale with Up to 50% Off Its AI Humanizer Plans

Humanizey Homepage Black Friday Humanizey Pricing Black Friday Humanizey Logo

Humanizey.ai launches a Black Friday event offering up to 50% off annual and 25% off monthly AI humanizer plans from October 22 to November 2.

NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Humanizey.ai, an AI humanizer founded by David Holand, today announced a limited-time Black Friday discount event, offering users reduced pricing on both annual and monthly subscriptions.

The promotion runs from October 22 through November 2, allowing users to access Humanizey’s premium AI humanization tools at a lower cost for a limited period. During the event, annual plans are discounted by 50%, while monthly plans receive a 25% price reduction.

Humanizey.ai has gained attention for its ability to make AI-generated content sound more natural and human. The platform uses an advanced text-processing model that analyzes tone, rhythm, and structure, helping users produce human-like writing from AI outputs in seconds.

Unlike traditional paraphrasing tools, Humanizey focuses on natural readability rather than mechanical rewriting. It is widely used by students, marketers, and content creators to refine AI text across essays, blogs, and business communication.

“Our goal has always been to make AI text sound more human, not just more polished,” said David Holand, founder of Humanizey.ai. “This Black Friday event gives more people the opportunity to experience the technology at a lower cost.”

The company’s latest product updates have focused on improving tone adaptation and language nuance, ensuring that rewritten text maintains emotional balance while remaining accurate to the original meaning but undetectable AI.

The Black Friday offer is available directly through the Humanizey.ai platform and applies automatically at checkout.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.