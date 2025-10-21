Humanizey Enhances AI Humanization Logic for Humanizing AI Text

Humanizey Homepage Humanizey Logo

CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Humanizey, founded by David Holand, has recently improved its AI humanization technology to produce more natural and context-aware writing. The platform, known for turning AI-generated text into human-like language, now features an optimized linguistic model designed to better understand meaning, tone, and rhythm.

Unlike earlier versions that focused mainly on sentence restructuring, the new Humanizey.ai engine analyzes the deeper logic of each paragraph. This allows the system to refine flow, adjust tone naturally, and preserve the original intent of the text more effectively.

Early users have reported smoother results, with rewritten content showing improved readability and higher success rates when tested against AI detectors such as Originality AI and GPTZero.

Founder David Holand said the update reflects Humanizey’s broader goal of enhancing how people interact with AI-generated content. “We’re not just helping users bypass detection,” Holand explained. “We’re helping AI writing feel more authentic, expressive, and human.”

The upgraded version of Humanizey is now available to all users, providing a more accurate and natural humanization experience with no additional setup required.

How to Humanize AI Text With Humanizey

