HiStranger Brings Emotion AI to Hollywood at International Content Forum 2025

The Korean tech pioneer will showcase 'InsightFlow,' an AI solution that de-risks content creation by providing data on audience emotional engagement.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HiStranger, Inc., the Korean tech pioneer behind the Emotion AI solution "Insight Flow," is taking its next step in U.S. market expansion by announcing its participation in the upcoming ‘U-KNOCK in USA’ program, held as part of the International Content Investment Forum 2025. Following a successful introduction to the European market through 'EFM Startups 2025’ at Berlinale, the company will now offer exclusive 1:1 business meetings and technology demonstrations to Hollywood executives, creators, and investors.

Insight Flow is a revolutionary tool designed to transform uncertain content creation into a data-driven science. By analyzing scripts, video, and other pre to post-production data, the AI-powered platform predicts the audience's real-time emotional journey, providing creators with an unprecedented level of insight before its official release.

The Insight Flow Advantage: De-risking Creativity with Data

For decades, the "it factor" of a hit movie or series has been attributed to intuition and creative genius. HiStranger’s Insight Flow complements this creativity with actionable data, empowering creators to make more informed decisions.

• Predict Emotional Engagement: The platform generates a visual "emotion graph" that maps out the anticipated intensity of feelings like joy, anger, sadness, and excitement throughout the narrative.

• Enhance Storytelling: Creators can pinpoint moments where the emotional impact is weak, identify pacing issues, and amplify key scenes to maximize audience immersion and satisfaction.

• Optimize Production Resources: By validating creative choices early in the process, InsightFlow helps reduce costly reshoots and streamlines the editing process, saving both time and budget.

Bridging Seoul and Hollywood at the Forefront of Content Innovation

HiStranger's presence at the U-KNOCK 2025 in USA comes at a pivotal moment, as the event features the very architects of K-content's global dominance. This provides a unique opportunity for U.S. industry leaders to meet the next wave of Korean innovation.

The forum's distinguished speakers include:

• Seong-ho Jang (CEO, Mofac Studios): Keynote speaker and VFX mastermind behind the highest-grossing Korean annimation, “King of Kings”, in U.S. box office history.

• Hue Park (Creator & Writer): The creative force behind the six-time Tony Award-winning musical 'Maybe Happy Ending'.

• Jay Kim (CCO, SM Studio Realive): A pioneer in virtual artists and immersive entertainment.

HiStranger will be on-site to demonstrate how its technology can be the bridge between brilliant ideas and guaranteed audience connection, a formula proven by these K-content leaders.

Schedule a 1:1 Business Meeting with HiStranger

HiStranger invites producers, studio executives, investors, and platform representatives to schedule a private meeting and demo during the program at Loews Hollywood (November 11th & 12th).

• What: A personalized demonstration of the InsightFlow platform and discussion of potential business collaborations.

• Who: Ideal for content creators, production companies, OTT platforms, and investors looking for a competitive edge.

• How: Book your meeting in advance by contacting us via the details below.

Apply Now: [U-Knock 2025 in USA]

"If K-content captivated the world with its powerful storytelling, the next evolution is to scientifically enhance that success with technology," said D.K. Kim, CEO of Histranger. "We are thrilled to meet with the leaders of Hollywood and the global content industry at this forum to build the future of smarter, more emotionally resonant entertainment together."

About HiStranger

HiStranger is a technology company dedicated to innovating the content creation industry. Its flagship product, Insight Flow, is an Emotion AI solution that provides data-driven insights to help creators, producers, and studios develop more engaging and successful content for a global audience.

