Governor’s SAFE Task Force and local partners clear homeless encampments in Fresno and San Diego

“In Fresno, we take action to address homelessness with real results, Since launching Project Off-Ramp in 2021, we’ve helped over 10,000 people transition from encampments into shelter,” said Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer. “Many have since moved into permanent housing. The state has also stepped up — helping clear encampments and install fencing and barriers to prevent people from returning. I want to thank the Governor’s Office, Caltrans, CHP, and the SAFE Task Force for recognizing how important this is to the safety and well-being of our community.”

“Pairing resources to assist people transiting from street homelessness to shelters or housing before removing unsafe encampments is how we make meaningful progress,” said San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria. “I’m grateful Governor Newsom is supporting our efforts by bringing together state agencies through the SAFE Task Force, which builds on our successful new partnership with Caltrans to clear unsafe encampments along our freeways.”

“Under the leadership of Governor Gavin Newsom, the SAFE Task Force is helping Californians transition from encampments to safer, more stable futures,” said California Transportation Secretary Omishakin. “Through the dedicated work of Caltrans clearing encampments, DMV providing essential identification services and CHP supporting public safety, CalSTA and its departments are proud to be part of this compassionate, coordinated effort to restore dignity, improve safety and deliver real solutions for our communities.”

“Housing First is an evidence-based practice proven to end homelessness,” said California Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency Secretary Tomiquia Moss. “Through the SAFE Task Force, California is putting that principle into action — meeting people where they are, connecting them to housing and services, and focusing on what truly works: a home.”

“The SAFE Task Force continues to demonstrate the power of coordinated, compassionate outreach,” said Kim Johnson, Secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency. “The operations in San Diego and Fresno connected people to critical safety net services and housing supports, showing what’s possible when we lead with care, partnership, and a shared goal. This dedicated effort is meeting people where they are and supporting them on a path to stability and well-being.”

The Fresno encampment had at times attracted up to 50 people along a pedestrian footbridge over Highway 180. Caltrans had cleared the encampment multiple times over the past year, collecting 63 cubic yards of debris, but people kept returning. In response, Caltrans installed barriers including rock deterrents to prevent repopulation. Caltrans also cleared an encampment yesterday Westbound Highway 180 to Northbound Highway 41 Connector, which was near a residential neighborhood.

Caltrans cleaned the sites by removing 6 cubic yards of debris and hazardous waste. Caltrans will next install barriers to discourage people from returning in the future.

“Having state, county, and city resources on one site enables unhoused individuals to obtain the vital documents and resources necessary to end their homelessness,” said Poverello House CEO Zachary D. Darrah. “Poverello House is grateful to partner with the State of California’s SAFE Task Force and the City and County on this project. We all know that resolving a person’s homelessness requires community collaboration.”

“Encampments threaten the safety and well-being of everyone involved,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “By working closely with our state and local partners, we are delivering results, helping individuals transition to safer environments and strengthening public safety across California.”