Kate Rosecrans on Leading Creative Teams in Hospitality Marketing: Lessons in Empathy, Storytelling, and Bold Innovation

Katherine Rosecrans, Chicago | Minnesota Hospitality Professional

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an ever-evolving industry where creativity meets the chaos of hospitality, few leaders stand out quite like Kate Rosecrans, a marketing executive known for her innovative approach to brand storytelling and her philosophy of people-first leadership. We sat down with Rosecrans to discuss the power of great leadership, her lessons learned from years in the restaurant and hospitality world, and her approach to guiding creative teams toward excellence.

“Leadership isn’t about having all the answers—it’s about empowering your team to find them,” says Rosecrans. “In the creative world, especially in hospitality, you have to create a space where ideas can breathe, fail fast, and evolve quickly. That’s where the best work happens.”

Drawing from her experience leading marketing strategy for multimillion-dollar restaurant groups across Chicago and beyond, Rosecrans emphasizes the importance of fostering curiosity and trust. Her leadership mantra, inspired by the principle Leaders Eat Last, centers on putting people first—both within her team and across the guest experience.

“Hospitality is emotional,” she explains. “You can’t market a restaurant effectively without understanding the people behind it—the chefs, the team, the guests. When you lead with empathy, it shows up in everything you create.”

For Rosecrans, creativity thrives in environments that balance structure with freedom. She encourages her teams to experiment boldly and to treat failure as part of the process.

“Fail fast doesn’t mean fail carelessly—it means don’t be afraid to try,” she says. “Some of the best campaigns, the ones that truly connect with guests, were born from taking risks that didn’t look perfect on paper.”

As hospitality continues to evolve—driven by experience, authenticity, and storytelling—Rosecrans believes the next generation of marketing leaders must prioritize connection over perfection.

“We’re not just selling meals or spaces; we’re creating memories,” she concludes. “When you lead with purpose and empower others to do the same, that’s when brands become something people remember.”

“Being a leader doesn’t mean you have to be the most serious person in the room,” adds Rosecrans. “Some of the best connections happen when you can make people laugh, laugh yourself, and not take yourself too seriously. Teams trust you when they can connect with you as a human being, and creativity thrives in that kind of environment. Leadership is about guiding with purpose—but also about having fun along the way.”

