Industry Insights: Hospitality Marketing Executive Kate Rosecrans Shares Her Vision for Storytelling & Guest Connection

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago, IL — Chicago-based hospitality marketing executive Kate Rosecrans is shedding light on the next era of hospitality marketing—one defined by authenticity, emotion, and connection. With more than a decade of experience leading marketing strategy for renowned restaurant and hospitality groups across the country, Rosecrans believes the most successful brands today are those that make guests feel seen, valued, and part of a story.

Over the course of her career, Rosecrans has witnessed a fundamental shift in the way hospitality brands engage with guests. “Marketing has evolved from simply promoting products and spaces to creating meaningful experiences,” said Rosecrans. “Guests no longer just want to dine or stay—they want to feel something. They’re booking the story, not just the room or the meal.”

Rosecrans points to several major trends currently shaping the future of hospitality marketing:

Hyper-personalization: Guests expect brands to anticipate their needs and tailor experiences accordingly.

Authentic storytelling: Transparency and emotional connection are now essential for brand loyalty.

Digital-first guest journeys: With discovery and booking increasingly digital, brands must meet guests where they are.

Experience over commodity: Hospitality has become an emotional exchange, not a transactional one.

As a marketing leader, Rosecrans has seen firsthand how storytelling transforms guest engagement. While leading marketing for a major Chicago-based hospitality group, she shifted campaigns from “what’s new” to “why it matters,” spotlighting the emotion, culture, and community that make each concept unique. “That approach completely changed how guests connected with the brand,” she explained.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Rosecrans worked with operators across the Midwest to help rebuild guest relationships through digital connection and empathy-driven messaging. “That time reinforced what I’ve always believed,” she said. “When a brand’s message feels real, it builds trust—and that trust drives lasting business.”

While technology continues to advance rapidly, Rosecrans believes innovation should serve the guest, not replace the human essence of hospitality. “Data and automation help us understand our guests, but hospitality is still about people,” she noted. “The warmth of service, the power of story, and the emotion behind a brand are what people remember.”

Looking ahead, Rosecrans offers key advice for hospitality marketers seeking to remain relevant:

Be storytellers, not advertisers—speak from the heart of your brand.

Use data wisely—to inform connection, not overwhelm creativity.

Create immersive, visual content—short-form video, team stories, and guest-generated moments are the new word-of-mouth.

Align marketing and operations—ensure the brand promise matches the guest experience.

Stay adaptable—brands that evolve with their guests will lead the industry.

“Hospitality is inherently human—it’s about memory, emotion, and connection,” Rosecrans said. “Marketing in this space isn’t just about selling; it’s about inviting people to be part of something meaningful. Guests leave with more than a product—they leave with a feeling. My work is about helping brands create that feeling—one story, one experience at a time.”

