Beyond Compliance: The $1.3 Trillion Untapped Opportunity--An Imperative for Human Centered Accessibility

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SHOWAbility, a pioneering nonprofit dedicated to opening doors of opportunity and visibility for performing artists with disabilities, has released a landmark white paper, “Beyond Compliance: The $1.3 Trillion Opportunity - Why Accessibility Is America’s Untapped Market ." The publication reveals that one in four Americans — 28% of the U.S. population — lives with a disability , representing a market with $1.3 trillion (United Spinal Association 2022) in disposable income that remains largely overlooked in business, arts, and public life. The white paper is being released in recognition of National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM).Despite its size, the disability community continues to be the most underrepresented and underserved group in the nation. When factoring in family members and caregivers, more than 56% of the U.S. population is directly connected to disability — yet most industries have not adapted to meet their needs. The white paper highlights both the human and economic consequences of inaccessibility, calling for systemic inclusion across media, arts, entertainment/film, hospitality, tourism, and commerce.“Accessibility isn’t charity — it’s smart business,” said Myrna Clayton, founder/executive director of SHOWAbility. “When we remove barriers for people with disabilities, we unleash creativity, innovation, and economic value that benefits everyone.”The report, authored by Myrna Clayton and Norma Stanley, SHOWAbility's board chair, also underscores the moral and financial costs of inaction. Lost opportunities in travel, entertainment, hospitality, and consumer markets amount to billions of dollars each year. Globally, people with disabilities represent a $18 trillion spending power (Return on Disability Group 2024) — a staggering economic engine hiding in plain sight.Through this white paper, SHOWAbility positions accessibility as a business imperative, not a compliance issue or social afterthought. The organization also shares how its programs — from inclusive performances to workforce development through the arts — demonstrate scalable, creative pathways to inclusion.According to the SHOWAbility accessibility white paper, the human cost of an exclusionary mindset is great. Behind the statistics lies a deeper story. The primary barrier to inclusion is not structural—it is attitudinal. Decades of social conditioning have resulted in a culture of avoidance that masks a failure to recognize the disability community’s existence. Exclusion comes with emotional, social, and cultural costs that cannot be ignored. Segregation in practice in entertainment and hospitality, workforce exclusion, and psychological toll of non-consideration lead to higher risks of social isolation, depression, and economic marginalization.“Accessibility is not a buzzword; it’s the foundation of an equitable society and a catalyst for cultural transformation,” added Clayton “SHOWAbility’s mandate is to ensure that inclusion isn’t optional — it’s essential in every aspect of life…for all abilities.”The full white paper, “Beyond Compliance: The $1.3 Trillion Opportunity - Why Accessibility Is America’s Untapped Market,” is available upon request.Organizations interested in partnership or sponsorship can contact Myrna Clayton, mclayton@showability.org or call 404.482.2209.________________________________________About SHOWAbilitySHOWAbility is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Atlanta, Georgia, dedicated to empowering performing artists with disabilities to share their talents, advocate for accessibility, and promote inclusion through the arts. Founded on the belief that art heals, inspires, and unites, SHOWAbility leverages music, film, TV, and live performance to shift societal perceptions and open new pathways for economic empowerment and creative visibility.###

