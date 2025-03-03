SHOWABILITY PRESENTS THE DISABLED ARTISTS TALENT SHOW

Myrna Clayton, founder/executive director of SHOWAbility, is also an international jazz singer.

A CELEBRATION OF TALENT, INCLUSION, AND VISIBILITY

This talent show isn’t just entertainment—it’s a concerted movement to further visibility and relatability of people with disabilities, leading to more accessibility.”” — Myrna Clayton, founder/executive director of SHOWAbility

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Everybody deserves a stage—and SHOWAbility is making sure of it! The groundbreaking human services organization, dedicated to ensuring that performing artists with disabilities have opportunities to shine, proudly presents the Disabled Artists Talent Show . This electrifying event will showcase singers, dancers, musicians, and spoken word artists across the disability spectrum, proving that talent knows no bounds and isn't accepting being overlooked.With a mission to increase visibility, relatability, and accessibility for the disability community, SHOWAbility is on a quest to identify, nurture, and elevate performers, offering them the platform they deserve. The event will also feature the SHOWAbility Inclusive Chorus, a dynamic group of singers with disabilities whose performances have been capturing hearts and turning heads across Georgia.Myrna Clayton, founder and executive director of SHOWAbility and curator of the Inclusive Chorus, says the organization’s goal is simple, yet powerful. “SHOWAbility’s north star is to be for the arts and entertainment industry what the Paralympics and Special Olympics are for the sports industry,” shared Clayton. “Our goal is to create a world where artists with disabilities are recognized, celebrated, and given the same opportunities as anyone else, to highlight their talent,” Clayton continued. “This talent show isn’t just entertainment—it’s a concerted movement to further visibility and relatability of people with disabilities, leading to more accessibility,” she said.A 501c3 nonprofit organization, SHOWAbility is dedicated to empowering performing artists with disabilities by creating opportunities, increasing visibility, and advocating for accessibility in the entertainment industry. Through concerts, showcases, and initiatives like the SHOWAbility Inclusive Chorus, Star Collective and its pilot SPOTLIGHT program for middle school and high school students with disabilities, the organization is reshaping the narrative around disability and performing artist talent.The organization’s Inclusive Chorus, which sings songs from a variety of genres, has been gaining visibility in Georgia, including being recently profiled in Atlanta’s major newspaper, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The SHOWAbility Inclusive Chorus has been singing the National Anthem at collegiate men’s and women’s basketball games at Georgia State and the University of Georgia, as well as a professional Atlanta Gladiators Hockey Games, and is increasingly being invited to sing at both local and nationally recognized events of all sizes. The Inclusive Chorus has also performed at the Buckhead Theatre, at the High Museum and corporate events. Clayton says, the Disabled Artists Talent Show will be the first in a series of showcases for performing artists with disabilities which SHOWAbility will host this year.“This isn’t just about identifying and showcasing talent to receive applause; it’s about opening doors so that standout performers may have the opportunity to join SHOWAbility’s Star Collective, an elite roster of exceptionally talented artists with disabilities,” says Clayton. “We’re very excited about the potential of these talent showcases and whether you’re an advocate, family member, friend or someone who believes in the power of inclusion and accessibility, this is the event to attend, where you will find powerful performances highlighting undeniable talent that will leave a lasting impact on you and our community,” she saidThe Disabled Artists Talent Show will be held at the uniquely accessible Friendship Baptist Church in southwest Atlanta located at 80 Walnut Street, SW, 30314, on Saturday, March 22 , starting at 3:00p.m. Tickets are only $5 and can be purchased by going to Eventbrite: http://bit.ly/DATS25Tickets

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.