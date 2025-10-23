Senate committee holds hearing on shoppable services 

The AHA provided a statement for a Senate Special Committee on Aging hearing today on shoppable services that improve health outcomes and lower costs. The AHA asked Congress to take certain steps to address hospital price transparency requirements, including streamlining existing policies that prioritize reducing potential patient confusion and unnecessary regulatory burden on providers; ensuring pre-service estimates are as accurate as possible; continuing to seek input from patients, providers and payers on ways to make more patient-centered federal price transparency policies; and refraining from advancing additional legislation or regulations that could further confuse or complicate providers’ ability to provide meaningful price estimates and add unnecessary costs. In addition, the AHA urged Congress to reject any efforts to expand site-neutral payment cuts.

