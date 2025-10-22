Influencer Opens U.S. Headquarters in Austin, Texas Ahead of Money20/20 Las Vegas

SocialFi pioneer announces new HQ, adds Stanford MBA Nirali Shah as Chief Financial Officer, and unveils next-generation AI + Web3 creator tools

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- — Hashtag Influencer (“#Influencer”), a SocialFi technology company reimagining how creators and fans interact through finance, today announced the opening of its new U.S. headquarters at 2021 Guadalupe Street, Suite 260, Austin, TX 78705. The move anchors the company in one of America’s fastest-growing tech and creative hubs and precedes its participation at Money20/20 Las Vegas, the world’s premier fintech and innovation event.Empowering Creators with Ethical AI and Web3“Austin is where tech meets culture,” said Daria Streltsova, Chief Design Officer at Hashtag Influencer. “We’re building with Google Flutter, Gemini AI, and a full stack of multimodal tools to help creators distinguish what’s real, what’s generated, and what truly resonates. There’s no reason creators can’t use AI to generate content at an entirely new level. Real influence comes from identity and authenticity, and our patented and patent-pending technology is built to give creators that power.”The Austin headquarters will serve as the operational base for creator certification programs, university partnerships, and AI-Web3 innovation labs launching in 2026 through university.hashtaginfluencer.com Financial Leadership and Fintech Integration#Influencer also announced the appointment of Nirali Shah as Chief Financial Officer. A Stanford MBA with a Master of Science in Financial Engineering, Shah is an expert in technology finance and will lead the company’s fintech partnerships and investment strategy.“As we prepare for Money20/20, we’re focused on decentralizing how creators earn, manage, and measure their influence,” said Shah. “The Trump administration’s Genius Act is a gamechanger, it recognizes intellectual and creative output as valuable digital assets. This is about connecting creativity with capital, giving creators a transparent ecosystem where their identity and output have real financial value.”Driving the Future of the Creator EconomyBuilt on a foundation of granted and pending patents, Hashtag Influencer’s platform allows creators to:• Ideate (15.7%), edit (13.2%), research (11.2%), and design (10.2%) more efficiently using AI.• Integrate campaigns across decentralized finance systems for transparent earnings.• Gamify engagement through SocialFi mechanisms that connect fandom directly to monetization.The platform is a marketing tech (MarTech) that merges AI, blockchain, and fintech into a single creator stack, empowering influencers to build, verify, and monetize their digital identities with integrity and scale.Global Reach and RecognitionWith expanding partnerships in Dubai, Finland, Poland, Singapore, Bali, Bogotá, India and the United Kingdom, Hashtag Influencer continues its global rollout. The company has been recognized for innovation and nominated for honors at the Global Influencer Marketing Awards.Industry MomentumAccording to Grand View Research, the creator economy is expected to grow from $205 billion in 2024 to $1.3 trillion by 2033 (CAGR 23.3%), while the global fan engagement market will rise from $16.2 billion in 2024 to $66.7 billion by 2034 (CAGR 15.2%).#Influencer is positioned to lead this convergence of social media, finance, and fandom through responsible, AI-driven growth.About Hashtag InfluencerHashtag Influencer is a SocialFi and MarTech platform transforming how creators, fans, and brands engage in the digital economy. Operating across Finland, Singapore, India and the United States, #Influencer provides patented AI and Web3 tools that merge creativity, identity, and finance to power the global creator economy. Through its platform, influencers can manage, market, monetize, and measure their social media worth in a transparent, data-driven ecosystem.Learn more at www.hashtaginfluencer.com

#Influencer Opens U.S. Headquarters in Austin

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.