How Miss World Finland’s Bold New Partnership Is Empowering a New Definition of Beauty and Purpose

HELSINKI, FINLAND, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Miss World Finland Organization proudly announces a transformative new chapter in Finland’s participation in the Miss World competition, marked by a strategic global partnership with Hashtag Influencer and a renewed vision of beauty with purpose.Under the dynamic leadership of Leo-Sergei Täht , Miss World Finland is evolving into a platform that unites empowerment, culture, and innovation—amplifying Finland’s voice on the global stage through new digital strategies and international collaborations.About Miss WorldThe Miss World competition began in 1951 in the United Kingdom as a beauty pageant and quickly became an international event. Over the decades, it has redefined its purpose, introducing the “Beauty with a Purpose” initiative to highlight contestants’ charitable work. Today, Miss World remains one of the most recognized global competitions, promoting diverse representations of beauty and humanitarian causes.The three-week competition includes:1. Beauty with a Purpose – Charity project presentations submitted by contestants.2. Sports Challenge Day – Team-based sports competition.3. Top Model – Contestants present a gown designed by a local designer.4. Talent – Performances showcasing contestants’ unique skills.5. Multimedia Award – Based on social media engagement and followers.6. Dances of the World – National or cultural dances performed on the Miss World stage.Finland’s Legacy at Miss WorldFinland has a proud history at Miss World. In 1957, Marita Lindahl became the first Finnish and third Nordic woman to win the global title. Over the years, Finnish representatives have achieved notable placements:• 1957 – Marita Lindahl – Winner• 1963 – Maria-Liisa Stalberg – 2nd Runner-up• 1972 – Kaarina Leskinen – 1st Runner-up• 1982 – Sari Aspholm – 1st Runner-up• 1990 – Nina Björkfelt – 3rd Runner-up• 1992 – Petra Erika Von Helens – Top 10• 1993 – Janina Forstell – Top 10• 2014 – Krista Haapalainen – Top 25• 2021 – Emilia Lepomäki – Top 32 (Miss World Sports, Yellow Team)Miss World Finland 2025 – Sofia SinghIn 2025, Sofia Singh was crowned Miss World Finland and represented her country at the 72nd Miss World Festival in Telangana, India.The reigning Miss World Finland's selection marks the beginning of a new era for Finland’s participation in Miss World, now under fresh leadership and a revitalized national license by Leo-Sergei Täht. Singh, who comes from a multicultural background with Indian heritage and a Finnish upbringing, brings a rich blend of cultures, values, and life experiences to the global stage. She credits her diverse upbringing with shaping her perspective on empathy, inclusion, and resilience.As a Top 10 finalist in Miss Finland 2023, Sofia continues her pageant journey with determination. She also serves as Project Manager for Miss World Finland 2026.Partnerships for Miss World Finland 2026The Miss World Finland Organization is proud to collaborate with global and local partners:• Hashtag Influencer – International partner with companies in Finland, Singapore, and the USA Nordic Beauty Pageantry Organization – International pageant media partner• Viking Beauty Secrets – Beauty partner• Choicely.com – IT-solutions and voting platform• L’Genda Fashion – Local partner in FinlandMiss World Finland 2026 Program Schedule• September 1, 2025 – Registration opens• September 17, 2025 – Casting• October 16, 2025– Viking Beauty Secrets photoshoot• October 21, 2025 – Voting for Miss Photogenic by Choicely• November 21, 2025 – Miss World Finland 2026 Final, HelsinkiAbout Hashtag InfluencerHashtag Influencer is a leading SocialFi platform revolutionizing the intersection of social media and finance with operations in Finland, Singapore, and the United States. Its focus is democratizing brand economics and fan engagement for influencers from around the globe to ensure transparency and monetization.As a global partner of Miss World Finland, Hashtaginfluencer.com supports the organization’s mission to amplify visibility, connect with audiences, and strengthen digital engagement worldwide.

