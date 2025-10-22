First reviews of The Rise of Cannabis and the Decline in Civilization are in

street scene urban

Gonzo journalist explores the cannabis cafes, lounges, and dispensaries, revealing personal details from around the world in a new voice.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise of Cannabis Called Authentic and Extraordinarily Human is now available online from Amazon for only $2.95 during this promotion.Rise of Cannabis, a lively travelogue compiled from years of notebook entries, has just started to appear as Gonzo journalism makes a comeback into mainstream journalism.The first reviews are in, and they’re good. "This is not a political discourse, but rather a lively travelogue compiled from years of notebook entries. I laughed at the great stories and the eccentric locals, but the warning in the subtitle resonates in the background. Rubman captures the thrill of access along with the gray areas: street deals, underground rules, and the trafficking of happiness. I appreciated the sincerity more than the lists, but the journey feels authentic, confusing, and extraordinarily human."The story follows Gonzo from the beginning in Bayside, Queens to the current time in Los Angeles, with trips and visits to Egypt, Lima, and Boston.Mitch Rubman received a master’s in clinical psychology from Antioch University and a BA in Planetary and Space Sciences from Boston University. He has nine titles currently on Amazon, five of which are American English series. The others are screenplays, Rock Stars in Space, The Maelstrom Whirlpool, Escape from Lima, and The Meter Maid.The reviewer adds that it is an honest story. The Rise of Cannabis and the Decline in Civilization is available everywhere.Interviews available: 323 377 8298

