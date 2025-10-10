Gonzo Journalist Mitch Rubman explores Cannabis industry

A satirical analysis of cannabis by Mitch Rubman, Clinical Psychologist, Planetary and Space Scientist, Author.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Questions, interviews:Mitch Rubman, 323 377 8298Join us:IN HIS NEW BOOK, THE RISE OF CANNABIS AND THE DECLINE IN CIVILIZATION, RUBMAN REVEALS THE WORLD OF CANNABISAfter more than 20 years of research and a master’s degree in clinical psychology.In exploring the habits of modern civilization, Rubman looks inside the Cannabis industry.He starts the book with an extensive review of the nomenclature of marijuana.What is the age of cannabis? From a rugged Reggae store to a slick million-dollar designer store. These are the tales of the Sixth Street Royal family and beyond, from the streets of Boston to the Villa Avenue gang in the Bronx, to driving on the Major Deegan.Rubman explores how society has evolved in this new worldview. This diary goes back more than 20 years. We follow the storythrough many different phases. From two presidential inaugurations to old friend reunions. We also get caught in the fires and follow the agony.A gonzo journalist, Rubman, visits Lima, Cairo, the East Village, and Boston.The book takes us with him through many heartfelt conversations and romantic encounters by the pyramids.Rubman surveys consciousness, relaxation, and pain management as well as business. there is a quick review of the stock market as well as cryptocurrenciesMitch mourns the loss of his girlfriend to lung cancer.Mitch has just released his new book, The Rise of Cannabis and the Decline in Civilization, a satirical look at the world view of Cannabis. He currently has nine books on Amazon, including a 500-page American English Textbook.There will be a formal book launch tomorrow, Friday, October 10th, 6 pm at The Woods.WeHo, 8271 Santa Monica Blvd.,90046

