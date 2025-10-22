Re: Traffic Alert - VT Route 133 West Rutland

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks





News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 133 is closed in the area of Dewey Ave in West Rutland due to a crash/lines down.

This incident is expected to last for an unspecified amount of time. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.



