Building A Global Legacy: Dance Grenada Connects Culture, Community And Creative Excellence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dance Grenada Festival marked its sixth year with five unforgettable days of movement, mentorship and Caribbean cultural pride from Oct. 16–20.

Under the theme “Caribbean Excellence: Striving for More. Disrupting the Narrative,” this year’s festival brought together local and international dancers, choreographers and creatives for a dynamic celebration of artistry, heritage and community.

“This festival isn’t just about performance; it’s not just about taking classes. It’s about building a cultural ecosystem that uplifts dance artists and connects them to the global stage,” said Dr. Shola K. Roberts, founder and artistic director of Dance Grenada and assistant professor of dance at Arizona State University.

A Festival Rooted in Purpose and Cultural Power

This year’s edition showcased Grenada’s creative excellence through an array of performances, workshops and panel discussions. Among the highlights were the Second Annual Dance Grenada Concert, a Community Dance Day in St. David that introduced local students to the art of movement, and the first-ever Choreographers Call, which offered participants the opportunity to perform and present their work alongside international guests. The Choreographers Call received nearly 50 global submissions, including entries from Tanzania, the United Kingdom and Canada, reinforcing the festival’s role as a global hub for creative exchange. The festival also paid tribute to the late Winston T. Fleary, honoring his legacy of bringing the Big Drum traditions of Carriacou to the world stage.

“Dance Grenada has done a tremendous job in providing opportunities for dancers, not only in Grenada but internationally,” said La Shaun Baird, lead festival artist and assistant professor of dance at the University of Trinidad and Tobago. “From training with international teachers to networking and community building, we’re growing from strength to strength each year.”

Celebrating Caribbean Excellence

Throughout the festival, conversations and performances centered on reclaiming narratives and redefining excellence through a Caribbean lens.

“Dance Grenada positions the Caribbean not as a backdrop but as a creative powerhouse that influences, educates and inspires,” Roberts said. “My dream is for every young Caribbean dancer to know that they do not have to choose between culture and career. Dance Grenada proves that you can build both — with integrity, innovation and pride.”

Workshops in traditional and contemporary forms, including Afro-Cuban, the Dunham Technique, Manding Traditions and Grenadian Folk dance, were led by a dynamic roster of instructors such as Keith Williams, Akosua Akoto and Otis Donovan Herring.

“If I had to sum it up in just two words, I would say its: culturally rich,” Baird shared. “Anyone wanting to experience Caribbean culture, traditions and innovation in the creative arts should be here.”

Legacy, Resilience and the Future of Caribbean Dance

Now six years strong, Dance Grenada has established itself as more than a festival — it’s a movement. With its scholarship pipeline connecting Caribbean dancers to international instructors and institutions, and partnerships with organizations such as Grenada’s Office of Creative Affairs, Dance Grenada continues to nurture emerging talent while advancing the island’s creative economy.

“Excellence is not just about achievement; it’s about resilience, purpose, community and the refusal to settle for less than extraordinary,” Roberts said. “We want every participant, every artist, every audience member to leave knowing that they are part of a global legacy — one that begins here, on this island, and belongs to the diaspora and beyond.”

As Dance Grenada continues to expand its reach, the festival remains rooted in its mission: to preserve Grenada’s cultural heritage, strengthen the creative economy and spotlight the Caribbean as a global powerhouse of artistic excellence.

